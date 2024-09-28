Julius Berger Replaces Richter with Lubasch as Managing Director

Bennett Oghifo

The Board of Directors of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has announced a major change in the constitution of its management with the current Managing Director, Engr Dr. Lars Richter being replaced by the Chief Executive Director of Julius Berger International, Dr. Peer Lubasch.

This change was made because of the expiration of Richter’s contract next month, according to a statement issued and signed by the company Secretary, Mrs Cecilia Madueke, the decision for the change of guards was taken in a meeting the company’s Board of Directors held September 25, 2024.

She thus announced that the following decisions were taken: “the resignation of Engr. Dr Lars Richter as Director and Managing Director of the company at the expiration of his contract of employment on October 15, 2024, was accepted.

“Engr. Dr Peer Lubasch, in line with the succession plan for the Executive Management, was appointed as a Director and Managing Director of the company with effect from October 16, 2024.”

The outgoing Managing Director in a short statement said, “The Board of Directors of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC in their meeting honoured my request to not extend my contract as Managing Director. After six years leading the company as CEO I will be returning to Germany at the end of this year for personal reasons.”

He also introduced his successor, Dr Lubasch saying, “I am pleased to announce that Dir. Peer Lubasch, currently the CEO of Julius Berger International GmbH in Wiesbaden, will take over the position starting from 16th October 2024.”

Richter’s journey with Julius Berger started back in 2002 when he commenced his career as a young engineer in the Wiesbaden office of the company. By 2018, he rose to become the company’s Managing Director. Today, I look back on 15 years of service with Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, during which I have had the privilege of working with many people in the company and mastered many challenges, he said last Wednesday.

Richter expressed his thanks to the Board, management and staff for their trust in his leadership and for their co-operation and dedicated support, even as he wished the company continued success in realising its corporate goals.

The incoming Managing Director is a German national, born July 1, 1977. He possesses a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from the University in Duisburg-Essen, Germany. He is assuming duty at the helm of affairs of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc with loads of relevant experience.

He joined Julius Berger in 2010 as Technical Manager and thereafter, held various positions in the Julius Berger Group in Germany and Nigeria culminating in his appointment as Managing Director/CEO of Julius Berger International GmbH in 2022.

He has 20 years of professional experience with 14 of them within Julius Berger, and key qualifications in Analytical Decision Making, Problem Solving, Communication, Conflict Management, Teamwork, amongst others.

Lubasch had been Non-Executive Director, Board of PrimeTech, PrimeTech Design & Engineering Nig. Ltd, Abuja, Division Manager, Region Central and North (RCN) Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Abuja, General Manager of PrimeTech, PrimeTech Design & Engineering Nig. Ltd, Abuja and Technical Manager, Division Industries Gas & Oil (IGO), Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Abuja, among others.

He was reassigned to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and appointed to the Board of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc effective October 16, 2024 as Managing Director.

He has also attended many Advanced Leadership Programs as well as participating in seminars on Site Management, Communication and international FIDIC-contracts

As a professional engineer, Lubasch has made his marks on some key projects across Nigeria with the NIS Administrative Building, Abuja, GE Industrial Plant, Calabar and the beautiful Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, Lagos as some reference projects.

The new Managing Director is a member of the Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria, COREN and the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE among other professional bodies. He speaks English, German and Spanish fluently.

He hopes to bring his experience to bear on his new roles as he steps in to lead Julius Berger’s journey to greater heights.