Hardship: Be Patient with Government, Kumuyi Tells Nigerian Youths

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William F. Kumuyi, has called on Nigerians, particularly the youths to be patient with the government, stressing that soonest there will be a great change in the society.

Pastor Kumuyi made the call yesterday, when he visited the palace of Eze Ekpeye Logbo of Ekpeye Land, His Majesty, Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo, ahead of the church’s mega crusade and free medical outreach in Ahoada town, Rivers State.

Speaking on the programme, the General Superintendent assured that the crusade will bring tremendous transformation in Ekpeye Land, Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

He said: “I tell you what I know will happen to this kingdom, to Rivers State, to the Nations of the world, what will happen as a result of this peace seeking we are having here, it will be incredible, unbelievable and impossible.

“Families, our nation will be turned around and the nations of the world will feel the impact of what is going to happen from tonight.”

Responding to questions from journalists on hardship in the country, Kumuyi said at the end of the crusade there would be a positive change in the Ekpeye land, and across the state, stressing the need for good governance.

“I appreciate the courage, the foresight, the vision of our youths and what everybody wants is what the youths testified about and demanded. We need good governance but when we are searching for something, some of us will look forward we won’t get it, we look backward to history we won’t get it, we look sideways to neighbouring countries we don’t get the answer.

“We have looked forward, looked back, looked sideways we didn’t get what we are looking for, we should look up, the rain will come from above, we are looking up from tonight, that change is about to come.”

He thanked the traditional rulers, chiefs and people of Ekpeye for the warm reception and urged them to attend the crusade as well as prepare for Christ coming.

Speaking earlier while receiving Kumuyi and his wife, the king said the coming of the General Superintendent brought a great joy to the Ekpeye land.

Eze Onugwo assured that his kingdom will attend and also support the success of the crusade, “we will make a donation to the crusade and also make provisions for something that we could use to feed the masses that will come for the crusade.

“We know that you are an ordained man of God, the same God that used you when you came to Ekpeye Land in the year 2016, and there were transformations, turnaround for good, you have come in my time as Eze Ekpeye Logbo, the 3rd.

“We have so many desires and the Almighty God we believe, the Mighty God that we all serve, we know that by the time you finish your crusade there will be transformations in Ekpeye Land.”

A beneficiaries of the free medical outreach, Mrs. Fortune Feutus, thanked God for Kumuyi’s visit, even as she expressed the belief that lives will be transformed.

“He has started giving the people free medicals, people are benefitting from the free medical; the hernia, the fibroid, the eye patients, they are benefitting, and the people that have fever they are giving them drugs, I want to praise God for that.”

The programme with the theme: ‘The Wonders of God’s Grace’, will run from September 26 to October 1, 2024, at the Western Ahoada County High School, Rivers State.