Cavista Holdings Reaffirms Commitment to Investing in Africa, Encourages Nigerian Investors to Explore New Frontiers 

Agnes Ekebuike

Cavista Holdings, a dynamic and rapidly expanding investment and holding company with a global footprint across four continents, has reinforced its commitment to driving investment across Africa, calling on Nigerian investors to take advantage of the wealth of opportunities available across the continent.

Speaking at the Botswana Business Breakfast in Lagos, held in celebration of Botswana’s Independence Day, General Manager of Cavista Holdings, Anthony Iloh, emphasised the need for greater collaboration between African nations.

“As we look ahead, our focus is on fostering synergies that will benefit both Nigeria and Botswana. By building strong partnerships, we can unlock new opportunities, create jobs, and harness the potential of our talented youth to address the evolving needs of today’s market,” Iloh stated.

He also noted that Cavista Holdings’ expanding investment in Botswana will not only bolster its business portfolio but significantly contribute to local economic growth.

“I encourage all Nigerian investors to explore ways we can work together to harness these opportunities. Collaboration is key to building a brighter future, not just for our businesses, but for our communities and the wider economy,” he added.

Botswana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Her Excellency Ms. Philda Nani Kereng, during her welcome address commended Cavista Holdings for its investment drive in Botswana and urged other Nigerian investors to follow suit by embracing the investment opportunities available in the country.

She outlined Botswana’s commitment to attracting Nigerian investors, especially in three pivotal sectors: technology, creative industries, and trade.

In his presentation at the event, Director of Export Development and Promotion at the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC), Mr. Moabi Phia, highlighted Botswana’s status as an investor-friendly destination despite its relatively small population of 2.3 million.

He pointed out the low volume of Nigerian exports to Botswana and commended Cavista Holdings for its strategic investments in the country’s burgeoning technology sector.