Ahead of Emirates Flight Resumption, Keyamo Concludes Reciprocal Rights with UAE

Chinedu Eze in Lagos and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Nigeria’s federal government and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed on reciprocal rights, as world mega carrier, Emirates Airlines is set to resume Dubai-Lagos flight service on Tuesday, October 1, 2024; indicating that Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, which hitherto operated the route can also resume flight operations to the Middle East country.

This was the outcome of the meeting held yesterday in Dubai by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, with UAE aviation authorities, drawing a new Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between the two countries.

“Ahead of the resumption of Emirates flights to Nigeria next week Tuesday, I was in the UAE earlier today (yesterday), together with my technical team, for the negotiation of a new Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between both countries to guide our new relationship henceforth. Today, we firmly agreed on the reciprocal rights our local airlines will also have to begin flight operations to the UAE,” the minister said.

The minister’s media spokesman, Tunde Moshood, explained in a statement that the minister led a high-level Nigerian delegation to the United Arab Emirates to finalise negotiations ahead of the much-anticipated resumption of Emirates Airlines’ flight operations to Nigeria.

The meeting was to ensure stronger and mutually beneficial aviation ties between both countries.

“The Honourable Minister, accompanied by his technical team, engaged in constructive discussions with UAE aviation authorities, to ensure smooth reintroduction of Emirates Airlines into the Nigerian airspace next week Tuesday. The new BASA, which was a focal point of the talks, is designed to enhance collaboration between the two countries and establish guidelines for their evolving relationship in the aviation sector.

“Crucially, the negotiations also yielded a significant agreement on reciprocal rights, ensuring that Nigerian airlines will soon have the opportunity to commence direct flight operations to the UAE. This marks a historic development for Nigeria’s aviation industry, expanding international connectivity and offering more options to travelers between the two nations,” said the statement.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, the minister also said, “Today’s discussions reaffirm our commitment to fostering a balanced and forward-looking partnership with the UAE. We are pleased to have secured reciprocal operational rights for Nigerian airlines, which will not only deepen our bilateral ties but also strengthen the global competitiveness of Nigeria’s aviation industry. As Emirates returns to Nigeria, we look forward to a thriving and mutually beneficial air service relationship.”

THISDAY learnt that this development followed weeks of diplomatic and technical consultations aimed at restoring direct air travel between Nigeria and the UAE, “further signaling the federal government’s dedication to ensuring the best possible outcomes for both Nigerian and international travelers.”

“The resumed flight operations by Emirates and the new BASA will play a pivotal role in promoting tourism, business, and cultural exchanges between Nigeria and the UAE, as well as fostering economic growth,” the minister said.