Stakeholders Move against Plans by Gusau-led  Board to Give Sanusi Third Term as NFF General Secretary 

Some key stakeholders in Nigerian football are moving against plans by the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to give a third term tenure of three years to incumbent General Secretary of the federation, Dr Mohammed Sanusi.

The proposal expected to be part of the agenda of the NFF General Assembly slated for October 4, 2024 in Asaba, Delta State, is already creating resentment amongst the stakeholders who are querying why give the Kebbi-born administrator another three years when by December, 2024 he would have served the federation for 11 years with no commensurate change in the running of the game in the country.

Dr Sanusi was first appointed by the Amaju Pinnick administration for four years. After completing that tenure, Pinnick gave him a second term not just of four years this time around, but was handed a cumulative special five-year special tenure extension. By December when the term will run out, he would have served 11 years in charge of Nigerian football. He has served almost two years under current President of the federation, Ibrahim Gusau.

According to one of the States FA Chairmen who spoke with THISDAY at the weekend but do not want his name in the print, the Ibrahim Gusau-led board of the NFF has started underground moves to push through the proposal to give Dr Sanusi a third term of three years when the General Assembly convenes in the Delta State capital. The General Assembly was earlier scheduled to hold yesterday, (September 26, 2024) before it was moved to October 4 in Asaba.

“This is not good at all. Why will the board be making moves to extend Dr Sanusi’s tenure as General Secretary of the NFF after serving almost 11 years? What positive impact can you point at during his term at the Glass House in Abuja? I think he should just end this tenure in December and leave for us to have a breath of fresh air in the running of Nigerian football,” observed the stakeholder who confided in THISDAY that he has started to mobilize against the move.

Also, there is the unwritten issue of both the President and General Secretary not coming from the same zone. Gusau is from Zamfara State while Sanusi comes from Kebbi State.

“We have always had this unwritten rule of ensuring that both the President and the General Secretary do not come from same zone. But with the election of Gusau as NFF president in 2022, the two of them are now from the old Sokoto State. What is the justification for this type of situation in the NFF?” the stakeholder further hinted.

Dr Sanusi who is on a monthly $10,000 is believed not justifying his huge pay.

“We have not seen any tangible development or growth with our football. There is no clear path or strategy for the growth, financial autonomy and commercial viability of Nigerian football. Right now, Nigeria is at the lowest rung of the ladder for football growth index in Africa,” fumed the stakeholder.

The source however refused to speak on wether State FAs have been benefitting from the FIFA Forward funding of almost $2.5million annually, specifically meant for development, infrastructure and the growth of the women’s game in the country. Nigeria appears the least in comparison with other countries in the continent similarly benefiting from the FIFA funding.

“Do the State FAs look like they are benefit from the FIFA Funding for football development? Go round the state FAs and see for yourself if anything is happening there,” concludes the stakeholder.