NAWOG Advocates Safe Space for Women in Workplace

Fidelis David in Akure

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has advocated the need for organisations to create a safe work space where women do not have to tolerate inappropriate, sexual or discriminatory remarks by others.

The National President of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Hajia Aisha Bura, made this call at a three-day workshop on Gender Equity, Safety, and Gender-Sensitive Reporting for women journalists held in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Bura, who was represented by the association’s Vice President, B Zone, Mrs. Adeola Adekunle, stated that gender equity and safety are critical concerns within the media landscape, noting that women journalists continue to face various challenges, including gender-based violence, discrimination, and limited opportunities for advancement.

According to her, gender-sensitive reporting is essential for ensuring that women’s voices are heard and their experiences are accurately portrayed.

“It involves challenging gender stereotypes, avoiding harmful language, and promoting gender equality in media content.

By adopting gender-sensitive reporting practices, we can contribute to a more inclusive and equitable society. We can challenge harmful stereotypes, promote gender equality, and empower women to participate fully in public life.

“By working together and implementing these strategies, we can create a more equitable and inclusive media landscape for women journalists,” she said.

The state Chairman of NAWOJ, Tola Gbadamosi, disclosed that the programme, in collaboration with the Norwegian Union of Journalists, aims to equip women journalists with the knowledge and skills necessary to advance gender equity and report on gender-sensitive issues effectively.

Declaring the workshop open, the Senior Special Assistant to the state Governor on Research and Documentation, Mrs. Ewatomilola Owoeye, advocated a supportive environment and professionalism for women to thrive.