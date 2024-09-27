NAHCO, Suzhou Chamber of International Commerce Sign MoU

Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahcoaviance) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Suzhou Chamber of International Commerce to advance economic collaboration and enhance bilateral trade and investment between Nigeria and China.

The strategic initiative aims to establish the China-Nigeria (Suzhou) Logistics Park, which will facilitate seamless trade, improve logistics infrastructure, and increase investment opportunities

The collaboration, NAHCO explained in a statement, was a direct response to the landmark joint statement signed by Nigerian President, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the recent China-Africa Forum for Cooperation (CAFCO). The two leaders agreed to elevate the China-Nigeria relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, working toward the creation of a high-level China-Nigeria community with a shared future.

The Chairman of NAHCO Plc, Dr. Seinde Oladapo Fadeni, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating that “The agreement represents a pivotal moment for NAHCO and indeed for Nigeria. By joining forces with the Suzhou Chamber of International Commerce, we are opening new avenues for knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and economic growth.”

President of the Suzhou Chamber of International Commerce, Mr. Lin Xie, echoed the same sentiments, stating that “We are delighted to enter int o this cooperation with NAHCO. This partnership aligns with China’s commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relationships with African nations.”