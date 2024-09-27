MTV Base Takes African Music to New Heights

On Friday, September 20, 2024, MTV Base hosted the highly anticipated Music Day at the 2024 Africa Creative Market (ACM) in Lagos. Bringing together over 500 music enthusiasts, creatives, and influential figures in African music, the event was a hub of insightful discussions, networking, and celebrations centred on the future of African music on the global stage.

The day kicked off with two impactful panel discussions, starting with “Beyond Borders: Building Global Audiences for African Music”, moderated by MTV Base Culture Squad member, Oluchi Harrison. The panelists included Country Manager at Paramount Africa, Bada Akintunde-Johnson; Programme Director at The Beat 99.9 FM, and Head of Label Services & Operations at Gamma, Osi Suave; Founder of WeTalkSound, Dolapo Amusat and Project Manager and Marketing Operations Lead at Native Records, Feyisola Ogunbanjo.

The panelists explored practical strategies for African artists breaking into the international music scene—leveraging social media, forming strategic partnerships, and utilising digital platforms. Bada Akintunde-Johnson, Country Manager at Paramount Africa, captured the spirit of the discussion, stating, “The global musical landscape is evolving, and African music is at its forefront. African music is no longer waiting to be discovered—it’s being heard. We just need to be deliberate about how we continue to position ourselves globally.”

The second panel, “The Art of Sampling: How It Works and When Does It Become Theft?” Moderated by MTV Base Culture Squad member, Ilooise ‘Iliwitdflo’ Omonhinmin, explored the creative and legal aspects of music sampling. The panel session featured Bada Akintunde-Johnson; Managing Director, Sub-Sahara Africa (SSA) at Virgin Music Group, Olukorede ‘Kay’ Ikazoboh; entertainment lawyer Foza Fawehinmi and DJ Woske, producer and entrepreneur.”

“They discussed the fine line between inspiration and infringement, the importance of sampling in modern music, and the need for legal and ethical boundaries.

Foza Fawehinmi emphasised the need for balance, saying, “Sampling is essential to music’s evolution, but there’s a right way to pay homage to the past. This conversation is critical for both creatives and the legal minds that support them.” Kay Ikazoboh added, “Sampling opens doors for creative expression, it’s not only knowing when to create and when to credit.”

After the insightful discussions, the event transitioned into an electrifying after-party that highlighted the vibrancy of the African music scene. Performances from top Nigerian artists and underground artists, including Oxlade, Tar1q, Nasboi, Kaffydance, DaveTheOracle, TeeFamous, and Ridah Talatu, kept the energy high, with attendees dancing into the night.

The firm said in the statement that Music Day at ACM 2024, curated by MTV Base, was a resounding success. It sparked meaningful dialogue on the future of African music, fostered connections, and showcased the undeniable talent driving the continent’s music industry forward. By fostering crucial dialogues and showcasing raw talent, MTV Base has set the stage for the next chapter in African music’s global conquest.