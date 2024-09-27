FC Bethel Are Champions of 2024 1XBet Cup

FC Bethel has emerged champions of the 2024 1XBET Community Cup and smiled out of the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Lagos Island yesterday with the ₦10million winners prize money.

Bethel defeated Gunners Link FC 2-1 to become the new champions of the biggest grassroots football tournament in the continent.

Expectedly, Okechukwu Nnanna who emerged highest goals scorer with 12 goals overall banged the winning goal.

It was a fitting end for FC Bethel who didn’t concede any defeat all through the tournament. They gave clear sign of their determination to pick the ultimate prize when they sent out defending champions SBL FC in the quarter final.

They were given the scare of their lives in the semifinals when survived Emiloju FC 4-3 in penalty shootouts to reach the final.

FC Bethel swept most of the awards for the 2024 edition of the 1XBet Cup. It’s coach, Nathaniel Olagunju emerged the Best Coach of the Tournament; it’s creative midfielder, Caleb Okereke was voted the MVP of the tournament while the club also won the Best Goal and Team of the Tournament awards.

The runner team, Gunners Link FC who contested a dying minute equaliser in vain, received ₦5million for their efforts while Emiloju FC who won the Third Place match after 5-4 shootouts victory over Emaljus FC. Regulation time ended goalless just like in the team’s semifinal game.

The well attended final had on attendance NFF Board Member, Aisha Falode, Technical Director of the NFF, Augustine Eguavoen, over 15 ex Super Eagles players like Henry Nwosu, Friday Ekpo, Wasiu Ipaye, Godwin Okpara, amongst several other.