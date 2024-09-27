Bobrisky: FG Suspends Senior Prison Officers

•House probes bribery allegation against EFCC, correctional service

•Passes bill to allow for independent candidacy in all elections for first reading

Michael Olugbode, Adedayo Akinwale and Juliet Akoje in Abuja





The federal government, yesterday, suspended some senior officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service over allegation of infractions raised by Idris Okuneye otherwise known as Bobrisky.

At the same time, the House of Representatives, has mandated its Committees on Financial Crimes and Reformatory Institutions to probe corruption allegation against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Correctional Service and report back to the it within 3 legislative weeks.

This was as the House, has passed for first reading, a Bill that allows independent candidates to participate in all elections.

However, a statement by the Secretary, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board. Ja’afaru Ahmed read, gave the suspension order.

“Following the viral video trending on social media on alleged infractions by Officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service relating to Mr. Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, has suspended forthwith the following Senior Officers of the Service:

“Michael Anugwa, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), In-Charge of Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-kiri, Lagos State; and Sikiru Adekunle, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), In-Charge of Maximum-Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-kiri, Lagos State.

“Also, the Board has suspended ASC II Ogbule Samuel Obinna, serving at the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Afikpo, Ebonyi State, for allegedly accompanying a convicted inmate out of the Custodial Centre to a location outside the facility.”

Similarly, the board has equally suspended another Senior Officer of the Service, Iloafonsi Ikechukwu, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), In-Charge of Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kuje- Abuja, for allegedly receiving monies on behalf of an inmate.

“The suspension of these officers is to allow for further investigation on the various allegations while assuring that the outcome would be made public when concluded,” Ahmed said.

On its part, the House’s resolution to probe the EFCC and correctional facility followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance on the need to investigate the allegation of corruption against them, moved by Hon. Dr. Patrick Umoh.

Umoh while presenting the motion noted the disturbing and widely circulated publication emanating from Martins Vincent Otse (also known as VeryDarkMan) against critical Nigerian law enforcement institutions: the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Correctional Service.

He stated that the publication alleged that the EFCC dropped money laundry charges against Idris Okuneye (also known as Bobrisky) upon collection of the sum of Fifteen Million Naira (N15, 000, 000).

Furthermore, the publication alleged that Okuneye, upon conviction for abuse and defacing of the Naira, by the court did not serve his time at the Nigeria Correctional Service, but was lodged outside the confines of the Service.

“The damning allegations against Nigerian critical law enforcement agencies of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Correction Service established by this hallowed Chambers to fight correction and incarcerate persons convicted of crime for correctional purposes, respectively,” he said.

The lawmaker expressed concern over the negative image and portrayal of Nigeria as a corrupt nation and Nigeria’s struggle to redeem itself from such perception.

Meanwhile, the constitution alteration bill to amend the 1999 Constitution sponsored by Hon. Akin Rotimi, passed the first reading at the plenary on Thursday.

The synopsis of the bill showed that an independent candidate is expected to get the endorsement of at least 10 per cent of registered voters spread across at least two-thirds of the constituency.

The signatures of such voters are expected to be verified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or the State Independent Electoral Commission in the case of local government elections, while no voter is allowed to write the name of another person.

The bill seeks to amend sections 7, 65 106, and 221 among others, while also seeking to establish a desk in INEC to coordinate independent candidacy within the commission.

Speaking to newsmen, Rotimi explained that it was time for qualified individuals, who lack sponsorship from political parties to have the opportunity to run as independent candidates in elections.

He was of the opinion that even though he was sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC), there were several Nigerians, who don’t have such opportunities.

Rotimi added that even in advanced democracies with stronger political parties, people have been encouraged to contest elections as independent candidates.

He said to qualify to contest the main election, independent candidates would be required to meet certain thresholds such as getting the endorsement of a certain number of registered voters in the area he seeks to represent.