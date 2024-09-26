Worship for Change to Host Benefit Concert, Targeting N100 Million for Charity Homes

Nume Ekeghe

The 2024 edition of Green Worship 7.0, a benefit concert aimed at raising awareness and support for orphans, indigent children, and children with special needs, is set to raise N100 million, according to the organizers.

Hosted by Worship for Change, a leading Nigerian non-profit organization, the concert will take place on October 1, 2024, at the Balmoral Convention Centre in the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

The convener and Chief Responsibility Officer of Worship4Change, Pastor Wale Adenuga, said this year’s event and associated activities aim to raise N100 million, which will be distributed to six carefully selected charity homes, Flora Trust Foundation in Lagos,

Gilead Initiatives, Ikorodu, Agbedare Jesus Care Foundation, Ibadan, Gold Gate Missions, Adamawa, Bethesda School for the Blind, Lagos and Jesus Orphanage in Port Harcourt.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos yesterday Pastor Adenuga called on individuals and corporate organisations to join the cause by attending the free concert and donating generously. Over the years, Worship for Change has raised over N130 million, directly impacting the lives of thousands of underprivileged children in Nigeria through donations to over 40 charity homes.

“We’ve been organising this concert since 2006, and it keeps growing every year, last year, we raised N33 million, which was distributed to four charity homes—Joy in Africa Foundation in Asaba, Let Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation in Lagos, Seedo Initiative for Children with Special Needs in Abuja, and To Omo Re Centre for Special Empowerment in Ilorin each receiving N8.25 million,” he said.

Beyond this year’s benefit concert, Adenuga announced a “21 Days of Giving” campaign in October, hoping the initiative will generate additional support for the children under their care.