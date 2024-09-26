Tinubu Receives Edo Gov-elect Okpebholo, APC Govs

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is presently hosting the Edo State governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, at the State House, Abuja.

Okpebholo is accompanied by the Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and some of the governors elected on the platform of the party.

The governors on the entourage include the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodimma (Imo); Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Usman Ododo (Kogi) and Dapo Abiodun, (Ogun).

Also on the entourage is the senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, and the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

Thr Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Okpebholo of the APC winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

Details later…