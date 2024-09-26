  • Thursday, 26th September, 2024

Tinubu Receives Edo Gov-elect Okpebholo, APC Govs

Nigeria | 17 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu is presently hosting the Edo State governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, at the State House, Abuja. 

Okpebholo is accompanied by the Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and some of the governors elected on the platform of the party. 

The governors on the entourage include the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodimma (Imo); Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Usman Ododo (Kogi) and Dapo Abiodun, (Ogun). 

Also on the entourage is the senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, and the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu. 

Thr Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Okpebholo of the APC winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State. 

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.