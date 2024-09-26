  • Thursday, 26th September, 2024

PalmPay Rolls Out USSD Service to Empower Users

Business | 2 hours ago

By Agnes Ekebuike

PalmPay, a leading financial platform with over 30 million users on its smartphone app in Nigeria, has launched its Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code, designed to empower its users with enhanced financial access and account security.

The Nigeria Managing Director at PalmPay, Chika Nwosu, who emphasised the company’s commitment to financial inclusion, said: “At PalmPay, we aim to bridge the gap in digital access, and the introduction of our USSD service aligns with that mission. Our platform ensures seamless connectivity for our users.&quot; he said. “In addition, our USSD platform comes with a security feature which allows our customers to remotely freeze their accounts in case their phone is lost or stolen, providing an extra layer of protection to safeguard their finances.”

PalmPay has achieved significant milestones in Nigeria, reaching over 30 million registered users on its app and connecting 1.1 million businesses through its network of mobile money agents and merchants.

