Nigeria’s First Private Primary Healthcare Facility Opens in Lagos

Mary Nnah

Edward & Clara Memorial Clinic (ECMC) has launched its second Lagos facility in Okota, at the weekend, tackling Nigeria’s healthcare challenges head-on.

It is no gainsaying that quality and affordable healthcare at the grassroots has received a boost with the opening of the Edward & Clara Memorial Clinic (ECMC), a walk-in health facility on the first floor of SuperSavers Mall, Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos.

Managing Director of Edward & Clara Memorial Clinic, Dr. Augustina Anetor said the establishment of the walk-in clinic was in response to the challenges in the Nigerian healthcare landscape which include limited access, inadequate infrastructure and high service delivery costs.

Anetor, a United Kingdom trained Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon who returned to Nigeria in response to the Federal Government’s appeal to healthcare professionals in the Diaspora to return home to help drive growth, innovation and inclusivity in the healthcare sector explained that ECMC is a unique project with the vision to become a reference point in preventive healthcare and empowering communities nationwide to thrive in wellness and vitality.

This is the second facility to open in Lagos following the ECMC clinic at SuperSavers Mall, Osapa, Lekki which was commissioned in April 2023.

“Our clinic facilities are embedded in the communities, situated close to the activities of daily life enabling people to walk in and get urgent attention. Our healthcare services include clinical consultation, laboratory tests, treatment and management of minor and intermediate injuries and fractures, health screening and counselling”, Anetor said.

She noted that ECMC leverages technology, and collaboration with health professionals and institutions in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to provide access to quality and affordable healthcare solutions to communities, especially in Okota, Amuwo Odofin and Lekki where the first clinic was established last year.

Dr. Anetor urged regular shoppers at SuperSavers Mall and residents of Okota to take advantage of the one-month free registration and consultation and walk in with family members to access quality healthcare and know their health status.

Chairman of the opening ceremony, Mr. Lucky Egede said the establishment of Edward & Clara Memorial Clinic is a giant stride in nation-building, saying that Nigeria can only make tremendous progress when we all do our bit across different fields and locations in the country. Mr. Egede, who is also the chairman of the SuperSavers supermarket retail chain in Nigeria, said a healthy community builds a progressive nation. He urged shoppers and residents of Okota to take advantage of ECMC at the shopping mall to enhance their families’ health status noting that “when you are healthy, you are wearing a crown that only the sick can see”.

Several residential estates and communities in Okota who were represented at the event welcomed the walk-in clinic saying it has solved the problem of distance and access to quality private primary healthcare in the area.