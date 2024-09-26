Insurance Meets Tech 2024 Announces Casava as Official Insurer

Sunday Okobi

Insurance Meets Tech 2024, one of the West Africa’s foremost conferences dedicated to the intersection of insurance and technology, has announced Casava, Nigeria’s pioneering 100 per cent digital micro-insurance provider, as its official insurer.

The flagship event set for September 27, 2024, in Victoria Island, Lagos, promises to be a landmark occasion in the region’s burgeoning insurance and technology sectors.

Other Insurance Meets Tech 3.0 partners include Leadway, Sanlam, Cornerstone Insurance, Cybervergent, and emPLE.

Headlining the event is the distinguished Commissioner for Insurance and CEO of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Olusegun Omosehin. His participation underscores IMT’s dedication to bringing vital regulatory insights and forward-thinking perspectives to the forefront of the industry.

The convener of the event said in its role as the official insurer, Casava will deliver instant personal accident, item losses, and all-risk micro-insurance coverage for all attendees and the event’s organisers.

Ensuring all participants are protected against personal mishaps and potential equipment-related risks throughout the event.

Convener of the Insurance Meets Tech, Odion Aleobua, expressed delight with the newest member of the IMT family, said: “Having Casava on board does not only enhance the overall value of this year’s conference but also helps bridge the gap between insurance and technological innovation. Their vision aligns perfectly with our mission to showcase how tech and insurance can work hand in hand to drive change and empower Nigerians.”

While responding to the announcement, the Founder and CEO of Casava, Bode Pedro, said: “We are thrilled to partne Insurance Meets Tech 2024 as the official insurer.

“This partnership gives us the platform to showcase how digital micro-insurance can empower individuals and businesses. Our collaboration also aligns with the National Insurance Commission’s (NAICOM) agenda to expand micro-insurance in Nigeria. We see this as a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate the value of our technology-driven insurance approach, making coverage more inclusive and accessible for all.”

He added that Casava’s commitment to digital innovation would be on full display as it leverages its platform to streamline the insurance process, guaranteeing attendees a quick and hassle-free experience.

“Claims will be processed within an impressive 48-hour window, reflecting Casava’s dedication to making insurance accessible, affordable, and efficient,” he added.

Pedro stated that the gathering of Industry Leaders Insurance Meets Tech 2024 promises to bring together a range of voices from across the insurance and technology sectors.

He added that the conference would include IMT 3.0, an exclusive forum for high-level industry discussions, and IMT Redefined, a new segment highlighting youth culture, creativity, Afrobeats, and the drive for financial inclusion across Nigeria and Africa.

A critical highlight of this year’s event will be Bode Pedro’s experiential keynote, where he will be joined by iconic Nigerian artist and techpreneur, MI Abaga, to showcase the transformative role that trust and digital micro-insurance can play in helping consumers and businesses achieve their financial goals. Pedro will emphasize the need for insurance solutions that are flexible, fast, and affordable traits that define Casava’s offerings in the marketplace.

Other notable speakers include: Niyi Onifade, CEO of Heirs Life Insurance; Stephen Alangbo, Managing Director of Cornerstone Insurance; Abimbola Onakomaiya, President of the Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA); Adetokunbo Omotosho, CEO of Cybervergent; Ayo Bankole Akintujoye, CEO of Caladium Consulting, among others.