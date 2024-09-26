INEC Presents Certificates of Return to Edo Gov-elect, Okpebholo, Deputy-elect

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Thursday in Abuja presented Certificates of Return to the Edo State governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and his deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa.

The INEC National Commissioner in charge of Edo State, Prof. Rhoda Gumus, presented the certificates at the national headquarters of the commission.

Speaking briefly after the event, Okpebholo said he would work for the people of the state, while also thanking them for giving them their mandate.

The event had in attendance the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Other dignitaries are the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu; Senator Matthew Uroghide, Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd), Senator Francis Alimikhena, Hon. Ogbeide Ihama, Hon. Omosede Igbinedion and Blessing Agbonmhere among others.

Also speaking, Ganduje said the incoming governor has a blueprint to develop the state.

His words: “Edo State was an APC state. Later on, the governor as a nomadic politician, cross carpeted to PDP, but today, we fought for it and we have recovered our state for the APC.

“I am so happy because essentially, our governor-elect and experienced politician, a distinguished senator has a blueprint for the development of Edo State and we assure you, you will see great changes.”

On his part, a former governor of the state, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, said that the people of Edo State now have a governor that would respect them.

He added that the people are excited because they now have a governor who would not be fighting with the traditional institution over artifacts, or demolishing a hospital only to replace it with a museum.

Oshiomhole stated: “For us, it is a new dawn. When a lion moves into your home and starts destroying your things, the power of democracy is that because the process is tenured, when it is time, the ordinary people will now have the potency to make a verdict about the tenure of Governor Obaseki and the verdict is now.

“The important thing that I am happy about is that Edo people now have a new governor who will not disrespect them. We now have a governor who will respect our traditional institutions, the heart of our culture. We now have a governor who will not be fighting about artifacts.

“We now have a governor who will not demolish a hospital amd replace it with a museum. We now have a governor who understands the value of education and will not destroy a library and replace it with a market. For me, this is what excites Edo people.”