FG Approves N77,000 Monthly Allowance for Corps Members

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The federal government has approved a new monthly allowance for serving members under the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), from the current N33,000 to N77,000.

The was disclosed on Wednesday via a press statement made available to the press and signed by the NYSC”s acting Director, Information and Public Relations, (ADIPR), Caroline Embu.

The statement said: “The federal government has approved the increase of Corps members’ monthly allowance to Seventy-Seven Thousand Naira (N77,000) with effect from July 2024.

“This is in line with the enactment of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024.

“This was contained in a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, dated 25th September 2024 and signed by the Chairman, Mr. Ekpo Nta.

“Prior to this, the Director General, NYSC Brigadier General Yushua Ahmed, had paid an advocacy visit to the Chairman in which he solicited for a robust welfare package for Corps members.

“The NYSC boss is thankful to the Federal Government for the timely gesture and is optimistic that it will not only bring much needed succour to the Corps Members, but also boost their morale and motivate them to do even more, in their service to the nation,” the statement added.