Bauchi Gov Opens 17th North-east Conference of DSS Directors

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, yesterday said that the expertise of the Department of State Services (DSS) in intelligence gathering is indispensable because threats to security can emerge from any corner and at any time.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the opening ceremony of the North-east Zonal Conference of State Directors of Security hosted by the Bauchi Command of the DSS, the governor acknowledged the critical role the DSS is playing in maintaining peace and stability in the country.

Represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, Governor Mohammed said considering the numerous challenges of insecurity currently facing the country, there is need for government at all levels to leverage on the capabilities of the DSS and other security agencies in order to overcome the obstacles.

He, however, emphasised the importance of addressing the root causes of insecurity which include poverty, unemployment and social discontent and advocated for a robust network of intelligence sharing to address the security challenges through implementation of initiatives that promote economic growth and social cohesion.

“I want to appreciate the State Directors of Security for initiating this Zonal Conference. I believe the conference will serve as a forum to rub minds and exchange views and ideas with a view to coming up with strategies to identify and check threat to national security. I therefore urge you to pool your knowledge and experiences together and come up with workable solutions to the myriad of security challenges facing our country. It is essential that we adopt a proactive approach-one that prioritises early intervention and community engagement.

“The conference reflects the collective commitment of Directors of the DSS towards ensuring the safety and security of our communities in an increasingly complex and challenging environment. The Conference could not have come at a better time than now considering the rising security challenges across the country. Indeed, the need for Security Agencies in the country to keep themselves abreast of these challenges and take appropriate measures to nip them in the bud cannot be over-emphasised.

“It is gratifying to note that the relationship between the Bauchi State Government and the Department of State Services and indeed all other Security Agencies has been very cordial. The State Command of the DSS has been immensely contributing to the maintenance and promotion of peace in the State through daily update of security situations with suggestions on how to tackle them through appropriate rule of engagement.

Governor Mohammed then assured that as the Chief Security Officer of the State, his administration will continue to work hand in hand with the Department of State Services and other Security agencies to maintain law and order in the State through providing the agencies with the conducive working environment and logistic support for the effective and efficient operation.

“I would like to reaffirm the commitment of my government towards safeguarding the lives and property of our people. With the support of the DSS and all security agencies, we can turn the tide against insecurity in our dear Bauchi State and the entire North-east.”

In welcome address, the Bauchi State Director of Security, Nafiu Bello said the zonal conference is a forum to rub minds and exchange views and ideas with a view to coming up with strategies to identify and check threat to national security.

Bello extended the profound gratitude and appreciation of the DSS to Governor Mohammed for his administration’s partnership with the service and promised to live up to expectations.