SDGs 2030: Nigeria Canvasses Measures to Address Challenges of Development

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria has called for adoption of measures to address challenges impending development of especially global South countries.

Speaking at the Summit of the Future at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar said: “With most of the global South significantly behind in the implementation of the SDGs 2030 Agenda, it is imperative we adopt measures to address challenges impeding development.

“This is especially important in Africa, where economies are most vulnerable due to historical imbalances in the international multilateral system.”

He noted that: “The SDG Index estimates that only about 16 percent of the SDG targets are on track to be achieved. We must, therefore, ensure that today’s adoption of the Pact for the Future is backed by a real willingness to fulfil outstanding commitments.

“With the remaining 84% of the SDG targets for 2030 yet to be achieved, countries in the global North must do more to support sustainable development in the global South. We are optimistic that these targets can be met, if commitments are backed by action.

“However, in the event we fall short of achieving the SDG targets by 2030, we strongly believe that the deadline should be extended.”

The Minister added that: “The collective resolve and support of the international community could help Africa to address regional challenges, particularly with regard to sustainable financing for the SDG implementation.”

He advised that: “We must, therefore, take action-oriented measures to engender the following: Reform of the UN Security Council to ensure a permanent seat for Africa; Reform of the international financial architecture to promote an inclusive, non-discriminatory and transparent international trading system, as well as to implement comprehensive debt relief measures;

“Fulfillment of all commitments under the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, particularly to facilitate sustainable financing for development; Support for local indigenous production and export from Africa; Strengthening of measures to ensure timely repatriation of illicit financial flows and assets;

“Adoption of a UN Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation to ensure African economies are no longer shortchanged through tax evasion and exclusion in global tax decision making; Support for the actualisation and implementation of the UN Secretary-General’s SDG stimulus proposal, which includes a provision of US$500 billion per year for the Global South;

“Commitment to fossil fuel energy transition, while giving due consideration to the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR), as well as Articles 4 and 9 of the Paris Climate Agreement (2015), which call on the global North to provide the global South with the requisite support to achieve the net-zero ambition;

“Access to the climate loss and damage funds for the global South; and Bridging the digital divide between the global North and South through technology sharing and capacity building, including in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to ensure no one is left behind.”

Tuggar said: “It is also imperative the international community develops measures to enhance a common understanding on Cryptocurrency, given its significant impact on the global economy, as well as links to transnational crime and money laundering.”

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, stressing that: “Our collective resolve to accelerate the SDGs through the Pact for the Future should result in concrete measures and solutions to the challenges of the global South, most especially Africa.”