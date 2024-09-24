‘Japan Tobacco Nigeria Remains Committed to Environmental Conservation’

As part of its unwavering commitment to environmental preservation, Japan Tobacco International Nigeria, a member of Japan Tobacco International, celebrates this year’s World Clean-up Day, observed annually on 20th September.

The company restates its support for a greener environment as it believes the activities of corporate entities depend on the sustainability of the environment and societies in which they operate.

The company which has attained recognition for its leadership in corporate sustainability for climate change and water security, ensures it contributes to the sustainability of the environment and society in line with the 2024 World Clean-up Day slogan, ‘Make Room For Life.’

The leading tobacco company which has invested over $42 million to make communities more inclusive and resilient, pledges $600 million to Community Investment programmes by 2030, as part of its sustainability scheme, globally.

Headed by Mr. Thomas Adams, JTI Nigeria champions and advocates a culture of excellence in its eco-friendly schemes committed to a cleaner and healthier environment.

The company has been recognised by Top Employer Institute as a Global Top Employer of choice in 2024 and for ten consecutive years.

With Adams as JTI Nigeria’s head, the company has achieved a high management standard with Commitment to Excellence, Innovation, and Equity, as enshrined in its principles as a Global Top Employer of Choice.