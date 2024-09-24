Dangote Partners Abuja Chamber of Commerce to Lift 2024 Trade Fair

The Dangote Group has announced that it is partnering the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) to boost trade and investment in the country as the major sponsor of the 19th edition of the trade fair which officially opened yesterday.

Director General of ACCI, Agabaidu Jideani said the chamber’s relationship with the Dangote Group was collaborative and focused on mutual growth, stressing that: “We share a commitment to driving economic development and fostering innovation in key sectors of the economy.”

A statement from Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) quoted him as saying that his year’s trade fair offers an excellent platform for networking and showcasing products.

He said this can strengthen the partnership as it promotes visibility and collaboration, helping to identify new opportunities for investment, product innovation and promotion.

“This year’s strategic focus revolves around enhancing mobility options for transportation, trade finance, and taxation”, he said, noting that by prioritising efficient logistics and sustainable transport solutions, operators can reduce costs and improve supply chain reliability.