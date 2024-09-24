  • Tuesday, 24th September, 2024

Dangote Partners Abuja Chamber of Commerce to Lift 2024 Trade Fair

Business | 8 hours ago

The Dangote Group has announced that it is partnering the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) to boost trade and investment in the country as the major sponsor of the 19th edition of the trade fair which officially opened yesterday.

Director General of ACCI, Agabaidu Jideani said the chamber’s relationship with the Dangote Group was collaborative and focused on mutual growth, stressing that: “We share a commitment to driving economic development and fostering innovation in key sectors of the economy.”

A statement from Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) quoted  him as saying that his year’s trade fair offers an excellent platform for networking and showcasing products.

He said this can strengthen the partnership as it promotes visibility and collaboration, helping to identify new opportunities for investment, product innovation and promotion.

“This year’s strategic focus revolves around enhancing mobility options for transportation, trade finance, and taxation”, he said, noting that by prioritising efficient logistics and sustainable transport solutions, operators can reduce costs and improve supply chain reliability.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.