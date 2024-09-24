Aiyedatiwa’s Aide Offers Free Medical Services to 335 in Ondo Community

A Special Assistant to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, Hon. David Ajobiewe, on Tuesday footed the medical bills of 335 rural dwellers in his Oka-Akoko community of Akoko Southwest Local Government area of Ondo State.

Ajobiewe, who is also the Director for the local council’s branch of Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers Independent Council (LACO-FSIC) said he took the step in support of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s sterling performance, especially in the health sector.

The event was the third edition of his annual free medical services to the less-privileged residents of the local council

Applauding the impressive turnout in this year’s edition, he enthused. that 10 teams of medics with various specialities were mobilised and that all who attended for treatment got desired attention.

“This year’s outreach is dedicated to Governor Aiyedatiwa, in recognition of his numerous achievements in empowerment, job creation, and impactful projects across the state.

“The outreach extended healthcare to the underprivileged, many of whom face financial barriers in accessing medical services,” he said

The governor’s aide added that he was full of joy giving back to the community, as health is a top priority for sustainable development.

One of the beneficiaries, Pa Albert Adebisi, an elderly man from Iwonrin, a community in the area, described the event as a groundbreaking experience.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying, “I have never experienced such in life. All the medications I needed for my illnesses were given to me free, and I am very happy.”

According to the programme committee’s records, signed by Mr Femi Ayoko, the committee Chairman, a total of 335 people were registered and received medical attention.

The participants were screened for various health conditions, including diabetes, malaria, tuberculosis, and high blood pressure.

Those diagnosed with mild cases were promptly treated with free medications, while those with critical cases were referred to Iwaro General Hospital in the locality, with Ajobiewe footing their medical bills.