Remo Stars Regain NPFL Top Position after Away Win in Kano

Remo Stars continued their good form in the Nigeria domestic league as they snatched another 2-0 away win against one of the traditional strong sides, Kano Pillars last night.

The win makes the Ikenne side the only club with a perfect score so far in the ongoing season as they go top of the log ahead of former champions Rivers United who had on Saturday secured an away win at Lobi Stars.

Interestingly, Remo Stars are the only side yet to concede a goal haven defeated Abia Warriors 2-0 away on the opening day and managed a lone goal win at home against Sunshine Stars of Akure before another clean win in Kano yesterday.

Super Eagles’ invitee last April, Sodiq Ismail, put Remo Stars in front after 26 minutes and Togolese import, Franck Mawuena, doubled the lead in the 60th minute and maintained the scoreline till the end of the match.

In another encounter, Niger Tornadoes pulled a major upset, winning 2-1 away from home as they beat former Nigerian champions, Plateau United. Ifeanyi Okechukwu put the visitors ahead in the 17th minute.

They doubled their lead in the fourth minute of added time of the second half through Kufre Ebong.

A minute later, Pam Samuel scored a consolatory goal for Plateau United. Heartland of Owerri continued their winless run as they played a goalless draw at home with visiting Katsina United.

Sunshine Stars also played 0-0 with Abia Warriors while in Owerri, Coach Emmanuel Amuneke endured a goalless draw at home with Katsina United after losing his first two matches in charge of the Heartland FC.

Newly-promoted Ikorodu City of Lagos played goalless at Kwara United.

RESULTS

Lobi Stars 0-1 River Utd

Nasarawa 3-4 El-kanemi

K’Pillars 0-2 Remo Stars

Plateau Utd 1-2 Tornadoes

Heartland 0-0 Katsina Utd

Sunshine 0-0 Abia Warriors

Kwara Utd 0-0 Ikorodu City