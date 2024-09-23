NOVA Bank Announces Isiavwe, Iloghalu  Executive Directors

Kayode Tokede

The management of NOVA Bank has announced the appointment of David Isiavwe as Executive Director, Operations and Information Technology, and Chinwe Iloghalu as Executive Director, Institutional and Commercial Banking.

According to the financial institution, the appointments are part of its plan to strengthen its leadership team as the Bank continues its innovative journey, following its recent transition to a national commercial bank.

Commenting on the appointments, the Chairman of NOVA Bank, Phillips Oduoza in a statement said, “The addition of Dr. Isiavwe and Mrs. Iloghalu marks a critical point in constituting the management team that will lead NOVA into its next phase of growth.

“David’s expertise in technology will be key in enhancing our phygital model, while Chinwe’s strong business drive and relationship management coupled with the retail and product engine of the bank will be instrumental in driving the Bank’s strategic intent to become a formidable player in the banking industry.

“Their deep understanding of digital and electronic banking will significantly contribute to our trademarked phygital experience, which seamlessly combines the best of in-person service and bespoke digital solutions to serve our customers. Both leaders bring valuable experience that aligns perfectly with NOVA’s vision to be Africa’s preferred financial solutions provider.”