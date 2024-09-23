  • Monday, 23rd September, 2024

Jaiz Wins 2024 Global Most Promising Islamic Bank Award

Business | 25 mins ago

Nume Ekeghe

Jaiz Bank, Nigeria’s pioneer Non-Interest Bank, has emerged as the global Most Promising Islamic Bank in 2024.

The Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) yesterday announced Jaiz Bank as the overall winner in this category over two other nominees of equal pedigrees, during the Global Islamic Finance Summit (GIFS) and awards ceremony in the picturesque Republic of Maldives.

In a statement, GIFA’s Chairman, Professor Humayon Dar, said: “The GIFA Awards Committee evaluated several institutions within the same category and, after a rigorous assessment based on multiple factors outlined in the GIFA methodology, selected Jaiz Bank Plc for this distinguished recognition.”

He also asserted that the Bank was recognised for reinforcing its leadership position as a financial institution that stands out in terms of exceptional growth potential, innovation, and financial performance.

Receiving the Award, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Jaiz Bank Plc, Haruna Musa, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Board, Management, and Staff of the Bank.

He also acknowledged the significance of the award, he said: “it is a vital milestone in realizing the Bank’s strategic vision, emphasizing that the recognition aligns with Jaiz Bank’s goal of becoming one of Africa’s leading non-interest financial institutions within the next five years.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.