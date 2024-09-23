Enugu Announces Major Trade Fair to Boost SMEs

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Enugu State Government has announced plans for a landmark trade fair that will accelerate growth for local businesses as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Announcing the initiative at a press conference in Enugu, the Special Adviser to the Governor on MSMEs and Digital Economy, Arinze Chilo-Offiah, said that the trade fair would be held under the banner of the newly created brand, the “Enugu 042 Naija Brand Chick Trade Fair.”

“This inaugural event will take place on the second and third of November, 2024, and is expected to become an annual fixture on the state’s business calendar,” he said.

He explained that the fair is a collaborative effort between the Enugu State Government, through its SME Agency and Office of Digital Economy, and NaijaBrandChick, a renowned business influencer and entrepreneur dedicated to empowering SMEs across Nigeria and beyond.

Chilo-Offiah maintained that the initiative aligns with Governor Peter Mbah administration’s vision to invigorate Enugu’s economy by promoting private-sector investment and facilitating the ease of doing business.

On her part, Founder, NaijaBrandChick, Mrs. Nelly Agbogu, said that vendors from across Nigeria and beyond are expected to participate in the fair, creating a melting pot of business opportunities and market connections.

“Our goal is to empower these businesses by making them more visible, connecting them to new customers, and helping them grow,” she said. “Beyond facilitating trade, Agbogu emphasised that the fair would also include workshops and training sessions for participants.”