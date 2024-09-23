Coronation Art Gallery Celebrates African Art, Women Empowerment



Emma Okonji

Coronation Group, a leading financial services conglomerate, recently hosted an extraordinary celebration of African creativity and cultural heritage at the Coronation Art Gallery Exhibition, where it showcased an impressive collection of works curated from the private collections of 13 distinguished female art collectors.



The exhibition is part of Coronation’s ongoing mission to foster gender inclusivity and cultural appreciation, while showcasing the convergence of art, wealth, and sustainability.

The groundbreaking exhibition was graced by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, whose presence underscored the critical role that art plays not only in cultural preservation but also as a multidimensional asset class with the potential to drive wealth creation and socio-economic development.



Among the prominent attendees were Chairman of Coronation Group, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede CFR; Chairman of Aluko & Oyebode, Gbenga Oyebode MFR; Chairman of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Dere Otubu, and Chairman, First Ally Capital, Femi Okunsanya.

The curated selection of remarkable artworks from the collections of Funmi Oyetunji, Dolores Odogwu-Edgal, Tinuade Awe, Grace Osime, Sola Carrena, Nwakaego Boyo, Lanre Shasore, Bimpe Nkontchou, Dudun Peterside, Freda Isingoma, Toyin Odulate and Adia Sowho, offered a diverse glimpse into African creativity.



Each piece, thoughtfully arranged by renowned curator Ugoma Ebilah, reflected the unique perspectives and passions of the collectors while celebrating the breadth and vibrancy of African art across genres.

Inspired by the vision of Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, the Coronation Art Gallery seeks to democratise access to art, with a strong focus on nurturing a deep love and appreciation for African art and culture.



Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Coronation Group, Ngozi Akinyele, said: “As part of Coronation’s sustainability agenda, we are deeply committed to embedding gender inclusivity in all our initiatives. This exhibition underscores our dedication to amplifying women’s voices while promoting responsible cultural practices.”

According to her, “We are incredibly proud to have collaborated with such extraordinary women for this exhibition. Through this initiative, we hope to inspire future generations of art lovers, collectors, and creators to engage with African art and its powerful role in shaping our collective future.”



MD/CEO of Coronation Trustees, Yemi Sadiku, noted during the event that while Coronation Group continues to broaden access to sustainable wealth creation, its Art Gallery would open the doors to Africa’s rich artistic heritage, making it more accessible to the public.

These complementary missions help build a legacy of shared prosperity, where wealth and creativity flourish together for the benefit of future generations.

“The gallery exhibition remains open to the public, offering a unique opportunity for all to explore and appreciate the incredible works on display,” Sadiku further said.