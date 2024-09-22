Edo Decides: INEC to Investigate Allegation of Wrong Figures in Result Sheets

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will investigate allegation of wrong figures entered into polling unit result sheets in the on going Edo governorship election.

The commission in a short statement on X on Saturday night promised to investigate the matter immediately.

“The commission’s attention has been drawn to an allegation of wrong figures entered into polling unit result sheets in the on going Edo governorship election.

“This is the second complaint we have received out of the 4,519 polling units used for the election.

“The commission will immediately investigate the matter and deal with any proven infraction,” INEC said.

It will be recalled that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of a Presiding Officer (PO) in the state governorship election, Obozuwa Josephine, for allegedly compromising election results.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, alleged that Josephine brazenly allocated votes to the All Progressives Congress (APC) beyond the number of accredited voters at the polling unit.

He said that the election result sheet for Osholo Primary School Polling Unit, Weppa in Etsako East Local Government Area showed that only 213 voters were accredited at the polling unit.

Ologunagba added that the result sheet further revealed that Josephine who “criminally and fraudulently allocated 352 votes to the APC, 52 to the PDP and one to the LP, giving a total of 406 as votes cast.”

Ologunagba insisted that it was highly provocative that the INEC presiding officer, could be so compromised to audaciously and feloniously allocate unearned 352 votes to the APC above the 213 voters officially accredited in that Polling Unit.

“This alleged reckless act by Josephine is reminiscent of the criminal conduct of the former Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mallam Hudu-Ari, during the 2023 governorship election in that state, which provoked violent protest by the people and nearly led to the loss of lives of INEC officials.

“Josephine should take note that this alleged criminal action by her could provoke similar consequences,” he said.

Ologunagba said that the PDP believed that her action was a reflection of one of the many cases of electoral fraud, ballot manipulation, betrayal of public trust and crime against the state perpetrated in this election which must not go unpunished.

“The PDP demands that INEC effects the immediate arrest and prosecution of Josephine and cancel the election in Osholo Primary School Polling Unit and take steps to address other such infractions in this election.

“Our party again commends the people of Edo for their vigilance and urges them to remain resilient till the end,” he said. (NAN)