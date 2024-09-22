APC South-west to Hold General Assembly

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-west will hold its General Assembly to discuss issues affecting the party and chart a way forward.

Vice National Chairman (South-west), Isaacs Kekemeke, while addressing reporters, said the General Assembly scheduled for October 5, would be an avenue to appraise the party’s current position.

He said: “The APC in the South-west is planning a general assembly to be attended by President Bola Tinubu himself, as well as other party members.

“We want to sit together and appraise the party on where we are, decide where we need to be, and examine how to get there. It is very important to us to engage Mr. President on his Renewed Hope Agenda to know how best to support him.

“We will also be deliberating on the election cycle because, after an election, it is another election, as far as the party is concerned. So, we would be deliberating on the upcoming elections in Ondo, Osun and even the 2027 general election.

“This is an all-important family meeting because we would have resolutions on where we stand on national issues and issues that affect our party,” he said.

Kekemeke also encouraged Nigerians to keep the faith, saying they would soon be compensated for the present pains.

He added: “We understand that times are hard and people are frustrated, but the most important thing is to look at the future, the decisions that have been taken to ensure Nigeria does not enter into the cave. Nigeria was on the verge of collapse, and what our government has done by the bold and courageous decisions that have been taken is to ensure that does not happen.

“It is only a matter of time, and we are hoping that soon, Nigerians will be compensated and rewarded. The pains are inevitable because these decisions should have been taken way before now, but the governments of the day could not because they knew Nigerians would complain.

“But now that they have been taken, we should bear them so we can all enjoy the greater goodness,” Kekemeke added.