Report: Imo Tops Other States in Women Literacy Rate

A few days after Imo State emerged tops in the former Eastern Region in functional health facilities, it has now recorded the first position in Nigeria in terms of literacy rate among young women.

In a survey carried out by StatiSense, a data and policy analyst organisation, Imo polled 83.5 per cent of the total number sampled to emerge in first position in literacy rate among women aged between 15 and 24 years. Because this is the average age of young women in secondary and tertiary institutions, StatiSense sought to establish how states were preparing their women for future leadership.

From the available statistics, it was established that Imo state,under Governor Hope Uzodimma, was investing heavily in the education of the girl-child and young adults.

According to a statement, Anambra State recorded 78.4 per cent to come second while Ebonyi State with 74.3 per cent came third.

However, Lagos, Enugu, and Abia states picked up the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, followed rapidly by the South-south states of Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta, and Edo.

Osun and the Federal Capital Territory came a distance 12th and 13th positions, but they performed far better than the other states that took the rear.

The organisation, StatiSense, explained that it periodically isolates certain indices in various sectors like health, education, environment, and policy implementation to assess the performance of the 36 states and FCT.

Responding to the recent data, Imo State Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, said he was not surprised at the result because of the heavy investment made by Governor Uzodimma in education.

According to him, in addition to the state funding, three universities and two other tertiary institutions, it has embarked upon the provision of science laboratory facilities in all the secondary schools in the state.

He also said Imo has been motivating the teachers through prompt payment of salaries and promotions as well as raising their retirement age to 65 years.

According to him, “His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodimma, upon his assumption of office in 2020,declared that the education of the girl-child must be a priority alongside that of her male counterpart The policy is yielding results.”

He also disclosed that since 2021, Imo State students, among them girls, have been posting the best results in JAMB, WAEC, and Nigeria Law school bar examinations.

Emelumba attributed the success to the governor’s resolve to return Imo State to his premier position in education in the country and build a solid foundation for the youths.