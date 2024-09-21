  • Saturday, 21st September, 2024

Orji Kalu: Why I Stopped Using My Private Jet

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said he stopped using his private jet due to the current high cost of fuel.
He said the development is also affecting his wage bill to his workers in Nigeria and other West African countries.
Kalu, a two-term governor of Abia State, stated this in an interview published on his verified Facebook page yesterday.
The senator who is representing Abia North Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, said he took the decision since August 2 this year.
He expressed his determination to fly in scheduled commercial planes until further notice.
Kalu said, “I have stopped using my private jet since August 2, 2004 and I want to maintain that until we are able to sort out the differentials of the workers’ salaries in Nigeria and in West Africa.
“I put into consideration, the high cost of fuel and other issues in arriving at my decision.
“I have grounded the private jet to do some other businesses in the oil sector and I want to maintain it that way.
“There are some commercial planes that are on schedule and I will use them to the glory of God.

