Mutfwang Refutes Rumours, Says ‘I Have Not Joined APC’

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has reaffirmed loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), warning that he has not joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) as being rumoured by mischief makers.

In a statement signed by his Director of Press, Gyang Bere, the governor said his attention was drawn to a flex banner modified in Edo State to portray him as having joined the APC, describing it as a clear handiwork of persons aiming at causing division between him and the leadership of the PDP.



The statement reads: “The attention of Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has been drawn to a misleading social media post circulating a designed electronic flex banner featuring his image, falsely suggesting his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The banner was said to have been mounted in Edo State for a purpose yet to be unraveled.

“This orchestrated falsehood, crafted by certain individuals and executed by mischief-makers, is aimed at creating division between the Governor and the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as well as his dedicated supporters in Plateau State.”



The governor said that though the baseless rumour does not warrant a formal response, it has become necessary to dispel any misconceptions that may mislead the public and to preserve his integrity.

Reaffirming his loyalty to the PDP, Mutfwang said he “remains a committed PDP member who firmly upholds the party’s values and the trust placed in him by the people of Plateau State, who overwhelmingly elected him in the 2023 elections under the PDP banner.”



“Guided by his faith and belief in divine providence, the governor acknowledges that the people of Plateau State regard the PDP as their trusted political platform for leadership. The notion that he has contemplated leaving the PDP for the APC is entirely false, and the governor affirms that he has never discussed with anyone about switching political parties.



“The public is hereby urged to disregard the actions of these detractors, whose sole aim is to tarnish the governor’s reputation for their selfish political gain. Governor Mutfwang has not authorised anyone to create or circulate any such flex banner, and he remains steadfast in his commitment to the PDP and the people of Plateau State”, the statement reassured.

It added the fabricated story is the work of those who do not wish the state well, and advises the public to dismiss it and refrain from sharing the false information further.