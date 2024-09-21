Edo Decides: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

Voting in many polling units within Benin metropolis is going smoothly amid tight security, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN further reports that security agents were deployed early in most polling units across Benin metropolis and other parts of Edo, a situation that boosted participation of voters in Saturday’s governorship election.

A visit to various polling units by NAN correspondents showed impressive turnout of voters as well.

A voters, Sunday Igeh told NAN that the presence of security made him came out as that showed that any violent activities by desperate politicians could be checked.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for their preparedness , saying that materials and officials were already on ground by 8:00 a.m.

Majority Leader of the Edo House of Assembly and PDP Campaign Director-General, Mr Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, commended INEC for the early commencement of the exercise .

Iduoriyekemwen voted at exactly 9:58 a.m. at Ward 5, Unit 46, in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Benin.

“From the early arrival of electoral officers, materials, and accreditation, we do not expect any hitch.

“I think we are having a good electoral process; for now and INEC is doing its best at the moment,” he said.

NAN reports that at Unit 46, the APC agent was not present., only Labour Party agent, Mr. Matthew Oluwaseun, and PDP agent, Miss Osaseye Oshiodin were sighted and they said that the process was credible and smooth.

A Commissioner of Police, Mr Musa Mustapha, a Commissioner of Police on election duty, said that he did not envisage any form of problem, noting that the electoral process was calm and orderly.

CP Mustapha spoke in an interview with NAN at Maria Gorrotti Ward 6, which has six polling units.

Mr Martins Izevbizua, PDP chieftain, said, at Ward 6, Unit 14 that the electoral process was peaceful.

“I have observed in the field, and the process is peaceful; people are casting their votes without hitch.

“I give kudos to security personnel on ground for creating an enabling environment, for the election to progress smoothly” he said.

Mr. Osarobo Idahosa, APC chieftain at Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, also commended the peaceful process after voting at Ojomo Secretary School, Ikpoba-Okha area.

Mrs Itohan Osahon-Edokpolo, APC Senatorial Woman Leader also commended the peaceful electoral process.

She regretted that some people were afraid due to fears that the exercise might witness violence because of tension and threatens by some persons. Before the election

Mr Valentine Asuen APC chieftain said in spite early morning heavy rainfall, people still came out to vote.

Auen commended security personnel for the peaceful electoral process and praised Edo people for impressive turnout.

NAN reports that Emonkpae Primary School in Oredo Local Government Area, where Gov. Godwin Obaseki is expected to vote, witnessed impressive turnout of voters and early deployment of materials. (NAN)