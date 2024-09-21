  • Saturday, 21st September, 2024

Edo Decides: Voting Ends at Ighodalo’s Polling Unit

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Voting has officially ended at Okaegben ward one, unit 3, Ewohimi, the polling unit of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo.

The process, which ended at 4:50 p.m., started late at 10:45 a.m. following the late arrival of INEC officials and election materials.

INEC officials and election materials had arrived at Okaegben ward one, polling 3 at 10:30 a.m. and voting time had to be extended to make up for the delay.

The INEC officials, thereafter, began cancellation of unused ballot papers, while sorting and counting of the ballots commenced in the presence of party agents and voters who stayed behind to defend their votes.

The Edo governorship election in Ewohimi recorded large turnout of eligible voters, particularly among the senior citizens of the community. (NAN)

