Balmoral Group Enters Nigerian Boxing Scene with ‘Chaos in the Ring’

Iyke Bede

The Balmoral Group, through its subsidiary Game Rush, a leading sports and entertainment company, has officially announced its entry into the boxing world with ‘Chaos in the Ring,’ its debut event. The headline match will feature defending super flyweight champion Best Sifon Iwatt against challenger Nurudeen Salawu.

Taking place today at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, VI, Lagos, ahead of the much-anticipated bout between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois, the event is poised to bring a fresh twist to Nigerian boxing with a lineup that spans various weight categories.

Ahead of the event, Game Rush held a weigh-in for the Nigerian boxing champions yesterday, giving fans a preview of the intensity to expect. The weigh-in brought together some of Nigeria’s most prominent figures in sports, including Chief Executive Officer of Balmoral Group, Dr. Ezekiel Adamu; President of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control and Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Dr. Rafiu Oladipo; Vice President of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control and Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Prince Adeoloofin; and former Director-General of the Nigerian Sports Commission, Dr. Amos Adamu.

Speaking on the event, which the Game Rush revealed will be a regular fixture in the Nigerian boxing calendar, Oladipo expressed optimism about the impact of Balmoral’s involvement in the sport.

“We have been having boxing championships, tournaments all over Nigeria. We have had it in Abuja, Benin, Abeokuta, Awka, Warri, and the rest. But I’m happy that Balmoral is coming to boxing and will change this boxing in Nigeria,” Oladipo stated.

Ezekiel Adamu, echoed these sentiments while emphasising Balmoral’s commitment to changing the narrative of boxing in Nigeria.

“This is the maiden edition of Balmoral coming into this space. What we’re trying to do is bring a different kind of entertainment into the entertainment space. As you all know, Balmoral is a leader when it comes to putting up amazing experiences,” Adamu remarked.

Adamu further highlighted Balmoral’s vision of elevating boxing: “What we are looking at is actually bringing professional boxers out, coming up with a proper fight where we can start attracting investors. We are doing the work and working with the government to ensure that we bring their glory days back to the sector.”

Through ‘Chaos in the Ring,’ Balmoral intends to not only provide top-tier entertainment but also transform lives.

“This is our own way of giving back to boxing. This is our own way of making the people on the streets superstars. We are looking forward to actually changing the game. This is actually going to change the face of boxing in Nigeria, Africa, and even beyond,” Adamu concluded.

Boxing enthusiasts can look forward to an all-round experience, with various bouts preceding the headline event, as well as a watch party for the Joshua-Dubois fight, streamed live by Game Rush.