NIS Commended for Reducing Cost of Visa on Arrival

Stories By Chinedu Eze

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has significantly reduced visa on arrival fees in order to encourage tourism and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The organisers of Akwaaba African Travel Market, which started the campaign for the reduction of the fees, commended the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John and the Comptroller General of NIS, Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap, for the reduction in fees.

Akwaaba African Travel Market Organiser, Ambassador IkechiUko, while commending them said as a direct beneficiary of improved inbound tourism access ‘I say thank you’ on behalf tourism practitioners and others who joined in the advocacy to get it reviewed we are very grateful.

Uko said he admired the prompt resolution of the visa issues by he Federal Government.

“I had made a post about my frustrations with visa for my delegates coming from all over Africa. I had complained that online visa on arrival was very expensive and the Nigerian Embassies in East Africa were not giving visas forcing everyone to go online. Some people shared my post with the Minister of Tourism and she called me to find out the details. After explaining the situation to her she promised to engage her colleague the Minister of Interior. I am happy to say that between the Ministers of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Tourism Lola Ade-John and the Comptroller General of Immigration, Kemi Nanna Nandap they resolved the issues. My first delegates are arriving now and I am happy that resolution is not just for my event. The new measures will be applied across board to all African visitors to Nigeria,” Uko said.





