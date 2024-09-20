Lookman, Boniface Fire Blanks, Ilenikhena Stuns Barcelona in His UCL Debut



CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Super Eagles forwards, Ademola Lookman and Victor Boniface fired blanked for their respective clubs in the first round matches of the UEFA Champions League last night.

In the earlier kickoff, Boniface failed to replicate his Bundesliga form as his Bayer Leverkusen hammered Feyenoord 4-0 away in the Dutch city. Boniface was replaced after 62 minutes.

In Italy, Lookman also failed to find the back of the net against visiting Arsenal. The game ended goalless with the Gunners hoping to pick all points in north London.

It was not all gloom for Nigerian players last night as George Ilenikhena snatched a big win for Monaco against Barcelona.

French player Maghnes Akliouche snatched the led for Monaco barely 16 minutes into the clash with the Catalans. But teenager Lamine Yamal restored parity in 28th minute.

But Ilenikhena got the winner in the 59th minute for Monaco’s perfect start to their UEFA Champions League campaign. He cashed on a defensive catastrophe to fire the goal in his Champions League debut game.

RESULTS

Feyenoord 0-4 Leverkusen

C’Zvezda 1-2 Benfica

Atalanta 0-0 Arsenal

Monaco 2-1 Barcelona

Atlético 2-1 RB Leipzig

Brest 2-1 Sturm Graz