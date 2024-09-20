Gunners Link, FC Bethel to Battle for 1XBET Cup N20m Final Prize Money

The two finalists for the 2024 edition of the 1XBET Community Football Championship emerged yesterday after the two pulsating semifinal matches that ended in shootouts at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Lagos Island.

Gunners Link FC who defeated Emaljus FC 6-5 in a nail-bitting encounter after regulation time deadlocked goalless, will face giant-killing FC Bethel in the 1XBET Cup final slated for next Thursday September 26, 2024 at the same venue.

To reach the final, FC Bethel who in the quarter finals sent packing defending champions SBL FC, also survived the semifinal shootouts with favorites Emiloju FC 4-3. Regulation time also ended goalless like the first semifinal played earlier.

With improved mouth-watering N20 million prize money at stake in this edition, the final match slated for next Thursday promises to be the anticlimax of the 2024 tournament.

The two losing semifinalists will battle for the third place consolation prize earlier before Gunners Link and FC Bethel take to the field for the final game.

Meanwhile, the sponsors of the championship, 1XBET and the organisers, Match International Limited, have perfected plans for a memorable final day of the 2024 edition.

Speaking yesterday after the semifinal matches, Chief Executive Officer of Match International Limited, Engr. Waidi Akanni, promised football fans and stakeholders that the final next day matches will be the talk of the city despite last year’s razzmatazz.

“Last year, we gave fans a never-like before entertainment of pure football and music but they should watch out what we have in stock next Thursday,” observed the former Super Eagles player.