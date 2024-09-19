Orode Educates SMEs Owners on Entrepreneurial Skills

In a bold and ambitious move to redefine the future of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), both in Africa & Europe, a renowned business growth and management expert, Jennifer Orode, has proffered valuable advice to small and medium scale business owners on how to successfully navigate the challenging business ecosystem, economic landscape, and grow their businesses.

Speaking at the virtual launching of Business Xcellerate Summit, tagged “The Blueprint’’, Jennifer, a member of the Forbes Business Council said the aim is to address the fears of business owners, push the boundaries of innovation, guiding SMEs across and beyond Africa into furthering ahead in their entrepreneurial journey, exploring new, uncharted territories and staying entrepreneurial.

She educated participants on the importance of having entrepreneurial mindset, which she said is a crucial element for thriving in today’s business world.

Jennifer, who doubled as the CEO of Ingenium Concepts Ltd, a startup advisory and management consulting firm, a firm on a mission to being the force for SMEs transformation, further provided participants with useful insights into a solid foundation for the journey ahead, emphasizing the importance of mental preparedness in steering through the business landscape.

The two-day event was also facilitated by a rare combination of industry professionals, each bringing expertise in leadership during uncertainty, marketing and sales, modern technology utilization, and entrepreneurial mindset.

Also, Kameel E. Gaines (USA), a trucking industry leader and advocate, with over two decades of experience in recruitment and sales, Kameel provided practical advice on leveraging data and technology for marketing success.

Similarly, Sidharth Ramsinghaney(USA & Asia) Twilio’s Director of Strategy & Operations, with over 15 years of experience across major companies like McKinsey & Company and Deloitte Consulting, Sidharth emphasized the importance of adaptive leadership and bold innovation.

The Convener, Jennifer Orode is a sought-after powerhouse in SME growth and branding for excellence. With a rich, two-decade career spanning strategic development, customer relationship management, and innovative business coaching, she’s redefining the standards of business excellence across Africa.

Speaking at the end of the summit, Sidharth Ramsinghaney, Director of Strategy & Operations at Twilio said, “For me, the summit was a testament of the power of collaboration, and collective drive towards excellence. And it was an honor to be part of such a transformative experience. I personally received numerous questions post-speech and It was clear that the participants are not just looking for ideas but are ready to take actionable steps to innovate and lead in their respective businesses.”