National Watch Security Summit Holds in Lagos Today

Precious Ugwuzor

A security summit where security officers and stakeholders are set to brainstorm on the state of nation , with a view to proffering solutions to the security challenges facing Nigeria will hold in Lagos today.

The event organised by the National Watch, with the theme : ‘National Security : Appraisal, Assessment of Security Efforts, Interventions, Challenges, Achievements, and Way Forward, 2024 under review’ is scheduled for Thursday, September 19, 2024, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island.

According to a statement issued by the Chairperson, Special Project for the National Watch, Oyekunle Oluwakemi-Jibromah, senior officers drawn for different security agencies , including the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 2, AIG Adegoke Fayoade, General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Lagos, and others are among those expected.

Discussants for the event also include AIG Olatoye Durosinmi (Rtd), Executive Secretary/CEO, Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr. Abdulrrasaq Balogun, and Founder, Rosula Foundation, Princess Dr. Mrs. Osuls Mku-Atu.

The statement read” The summit will also feature an award ceremony to recognize and reward outstanding security personnel and stakeholders. Interventionist agencies and individuals who have assisted the police and sister agencies will also be honored.

Additionally, security heads are expected to give security briefs, and participants will have the opportunity to engage them in their presentations. Civilians will also speak on the interventions made on behalf of the police and other sister security agencies.

“Outstanding Divisional Police Officers across 14 Area Commands will be honored, and the most outstanding Area Commander in Lagos State Command will also be recognized”.