Makinde Upbeat Upgraded Ibadan Airport Will Attract Investments

•Declares support for Edo PDP governorship candidate

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday, performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the upgrading of the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Alakia, Ibadan to international standard, noting that the project, when completed, would connect the state to the global market.

The governor maintained that the upgraded airport would also improve the ease of doing business, bring in investments in agribusiness, manufacturing, and technology sectors and position Ibadan as a true regional business hub.

Makinde, according to a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Sulaimon Olanrewaju, made this remark at the airport in Alakia, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the upgrade of the facility to an international airport.

He noted that the project was awarded to Messrs Craneburg at the cost of N41 billion.

He promised to do everything possible to ensure that the project was delivered in the next 12 months.

This was as the governor assured residents of the state that the Presumptive Tax Law recently passed by the Oyo State House of Assembly would not be implemented at this time due to the general hardship facing the people, stating that his government would only fight poverty and not poor people.

He said: “We took an important decision yesterday at the Executive Council Meeting. We know times are hard and Nigerians are hungry and angry. But I hope this will not boil over. But in Oyo State, we have control over what we can do here.

“I can see that the House has passed the Presumptive Tax Bill. Yes, it came from us because if we need to expand the economy, we need to generate money. I will sign it into law but we will not implement it for now.”

He said his administration would only promote policies that would leave money in the pockets of the people of Oyo State so that they could spend same on areas important to them.

While stressing that his government would not do anything to deliberately hurt the people, Makinde said the government had paid due compensation to land owners in Ajia, who lost their property to the new Air Force Base being constructed in the area.

According to the governor, the decision to upgrade the airport was taken based on data and logic, adding that it is a strategic investment that includes a first and second phase that will culminate into the upgrading of the airport, the runway, airfield lighting, terminal and other critical facilities.

He said: “Let me specially thank the members of the committee, who worked on the project in the last six weeks to make it possible for the official groundbreaking ceremony to take place today.

“Some people do not think that upgrading this airport at this time is a good idea, but the decision to upgrade this airport to international standard is based on data and logic. In the next twelve months, this project will be delivered. I will push the envelope.

“This airport will connect Oyo State to a global market. It will improve ease of doing business, bringing investments into agribusiness, manufacturing and technology sectors and positioning Ibadan as a true regional business hub.”

The governor listed MRO and cargo facilities as some of the features the upgraded airport would parade, describing the project as a strategic investment that would be delivered on time and within budget.

He added, “This is the first phase; the groundbreaking is the first phase. The second phase is the terminal itself. Once we do the runway and air-field lighting, we will have the terminal and they will be delivered about the same time.

“We don’t want to wait. After this groundbreaking, the committee will be working to kick-start the process that would ensure that complementary projects within the airport are also going to start.

“I want to congratulate Craneburg for winning this bid. They gave us the lowest bid and they are working on the Circular Road, so we know what they are capable of doing. We gave them an impossible deadline on the Alao-Akala Memorial Highway and it was delivered.”

The governor also used the opportunity of the event to commend the Deputy Governor, Barr. Lawal for acting as governor when he was away on vacation, while also lauding residents of the state for supporting him.

Makinde, who called on residents of Edo State to support the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s governorship election in the state, Mr Asue Ighodalo, said the candidate would deliver the goods to residents of the state.

He equally noted that he and the Osun State governor were solidly behind the Amb. Umar Ilya Damagum-led National Working Committee of the PDP, saying: “I am also glad that our Acting National Chairman and members of his National Working Committee are here.

“I was reading yesterday that there was another meeting in Bauchi. Let me say clearly that we are 100 percent in support of the Damagun-led NWC. Whatever decision you take, we will support you to reposition our party.

“Let me also say this; even if we have issues within ourselves, we have an important election on Saturday. So, we should just rally around and deliver our candidate to give real hope to our people.”

Earlier, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke congratulated Makinde on the groundbreaking ceremony for the upgrade of the airport, describing him as a man of vision and a passionate agent of development in Oyo State.

He also saluted Makinde’s drive of leaving behind a good legacy of impactful innovation and infrastructure revolution to the people of his state.

In his welcome remarks, Air Commodore Victor Ajiboye, who is the Commander National Air Defence Corps, Nigerian Air Force, Ikeja, Lagos and also a member of the Ibadan Airport Upgrade Committee, assured that upon the completion of the project, Ibadan would be better positioned as an economic hub in the South-West Nigeria.

The representative of the Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola family, Chief Akinwunmi Akintola, thanked Governor Makinde for remembering and honouring the family with the legacy project.

Also in their separate goodwill remarks, Acting Chairman, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Francis Balogun and the representative of Airport Community Development Association, Dr. Ogunsesan thanked the governor for the initiative and his vision of upgrading the airport to international standard after 40 years of existence.

The chairman of the airport upgrade committee, Mr Bimbo Adekanmbi, equally said the project would promote economic growth and enhance passenger experience.

The event had in attendance the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barr. Bayo Lawal; Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Amb. Damagum; PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) and a former deputy governor of Oyo State, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari; former deputy governors, Engr. Hamid Gbadamosi and Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi.

Also in attendance were the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin and members of the House; Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima and other top judicial officers; Secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo; Chief of Staff, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni and other government functionaries.

Others were chairman and co-chairman, Oyo State Elders’ Council, Dr. Saka Balogun and Elder Wole Oyelese; Chief Bode Amao; Mrs Elizabeth Akinyele; and Mrs. Victoria Bamidele of Bovas Group; Chief Niyi Akintola; Alhaji Ahmed Raji; Chief Olusola Ayandele; Service Commanders, traditional rulers and religious leaders, among other dignitaries.