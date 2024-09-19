Iwuanyanwu for Burial November 1

* Ohanaeze says late elder statesman was a patriot, great Igbo leader

* Urges FG to immortalise him

* Burial committee to visit Tinubu

Ndubuisi Francis and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The remains of late elder statesman, businessman, politician, philanthropist and President General of pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, will be interred on November 1, 2024 in his Atta, Ikeduru, Imo State hometown.

The National Burial Committee chaired by Senator Ben Obi made the disclosure at a press conference in Abuja, Thursday, where activities lined up to herald the final burial rites of the late publisher of Champion Newspapers were unveiled.

Iwuanyanwu died on July 25, 2024 at the age of 82.

The crowded press conference, which was attended by prominent Nigerians from all walks of life, especially from the South-east where the deceased hailed from, provided a platform for many to eulogise Iwuanyanwu, described as a colossus who carved a niche for himself in virtually all strata of the society.

Obi said: “Our message today is to convey the dates for the burial of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“Iwuanyanwu has impacted positively in every aspect of endeavour in this country.”

Obi said the National Burial Committee will work with well-meaning Nigerian leaders, including the Governor of Imo State, Chief Hope Uzodinma, and the Federal Government in order to give the late patriot a befitting burial.

“Lagos day of tributes, Wednesday, 16th October 2024 at Eko Hotels and Convention Centre.

“Abuja day of tributes, Friday, 18th October, 2024 at the National Ecumenical Centre.

“Enugu day of tributes, Saturday, 26th October with a brief stop at Ohanaeze headquarters, 7 Parkland GRA Enugu, while the main event will hold at the Okpara Square.

“Owerri Service of Songs, Tuesday, 29th October 2024. Commendation Service on 1st November in Owerri and Imo day of burial on Friday, 1st November 2024.

“Further details will be communicated in due course,” Obi said.

Responding to a question on whether or not the Federal Government would participate in the burial of the late statesman and possible plans by the government at the centre to immortalise him, Obi said the committee was planning to visit President Bola Tinubu to formally inform him about the demise of the late Ohanaeze leader, as well as avail him of the details of his funeral.

“We will be visiting President Tinubu to formally announce to him details of his transition and I am sure the president knows all that Chief Iwuanyanwu had done and he will do the needful,” he said.

According to him, the demand for the immortalisation of Iwuanyanwu had also been made by the Middle Belt Forum.

“You will recall that during the condolence visit by the Middle Belt Forum, they made a demand that the Federal Government should immortalise the late President General of Ohaneze and we are going to make that demand strongly because Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was undisputably one of the foremost statesmen in this country.

Also, responding to a question on whether Iwuanyanwu nursed any regrets over the continued incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu and the failure to see a restructured Nigeria despite his efforts, the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. Okey Emuchay, said Iwuanyanwu died a fulfilled man and never shied away from doing his best in every circumstance.

He said: “Chief Iwuanyanwu and I visited Kanu in jail and I think that was his last official assignment before his demise.

“Prior to that, he had never missed any opportunity to call for the release of Kanu.

“On restructuring, he never minced his words on equity, fairness and justice and he knew that he couldn’t do it alone.

“So, he operated with the South-south PANDEF, Middle Belt Forum and Afenifere. He asked for parity in the number of states in each geopolitical zones.

“We in Ohanaeze will continue to pursue these issues that were very dear to his heart and we want to give the assurances that we will not fail.”

Among some of the dignitaries at the press conference were a former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Onyeabor Ihejirika (rtd); Senators Osita Izunaso and Uche Ekwunife; Prof. Okey Ikechukwu; Prof. Obiora Okonkwo (Chairman of United Airlines); Dr. Emeka Nwosu and a former Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu.

Some children of the deceased, including his first son, Jide Iwuanyanwu and daughter, Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, were also present.

Giving a vote of thanks, Nwadiuto said she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from all quarters, adding that her father was celebrated in life and was even being celebrated in death.