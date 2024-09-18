How Pastor Kumuyi  Created Positive Change, Societal Impact through CMI Initiative 

Blessing Ibunge writes that in effort to save a decaying society eaten deep by corruption and other vices, the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Dr. Williams Kumuyi led the Change Makers International Initiative (CMI), a non-denominational/non-religious group, to host a six-day impactful programme in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital

Acknowledging the growing ills and corrupt practices in the society, which continues to pose as great danger to the future of the country, the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Dr Williams Kumuyi initiated a group under the aegis of Change Makers International Initiative (CMI), a non-political, non-ethnic, non-religious, non-partisan movement, with the vision to create positive change and societal impact.

Dr Kumuyi is popularly known for his passion in nation building and winning souls for the body of Christ Jesus. His purpose in creating positive changes in the world has made him to travel across seas and nations, notwithstanding his age, his inner strength is still creating positive impact in the society where people groan in pains following the hardship and corruption bedeviling the country.

To this end, he has severally expressed, that to proffer solutions to the myriads of problems facing the society; change must start from the families.

Based on this, the founder of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry initiated the all-inclusive group owing the fact that for the society to get better, every individual not minding their religion or belief must participate in the creating of the positive impact that will restore sanity and ensure development in the country. The programme which witnessed huge participation by Nigerians was held on August 15 -20, 2024 at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, at the Elekahia, Port Harcourt.

During a meeting with stakeholders ahead of the programme, the Overseer of Deeper Life in Rivers State, Pastor Andrew Osagie, revealed that to achieve the mandate of positive change in society, the conference would focus on personal growth, leadership, social impact, and building a legacy of integrity for the country. He said: “Among the vehicles to effect these changes and bring social impact is the hosting of Men’s and Women’s Global Conferences, where seminars, panel discussions would be carried out.”

The cleric, who noted that the world is facing a global crisis and needs revival, blamed parents for not giving more attention on their children, who he said have lost moral values and heavily contributed to the decay experience in the society. “In our country and state, we have had a fair share of similar and other challenges. Poverty and hunger have adorned the faces of our fellow citizens. Moral decadence, dishonesty and corruption are the order of the day”.

Osagie, who informed earlier that the conference would feature engaging speakers, interactive workshops, and meaningful discussions designed to empower men and women to lead lives of purposeful impact, integrity and influence, said “It is our belief that these crises can be traceable to breakdown of family values, hence their solution would begin with the family heads, as charity, they say, begins at home.”

On his arrival at the the Port Harcourt Airport for the six-day programme, Kumuyi was welcomed by leaders of various denomination and region, including traditional rulers, Islamic leaders who formed the stakeholders of CMI.

While speaking with journalists on his arrival, Pastor Kumuyi urged youths to dialogue with the Federal Government to achieve positive socio-economic impact change in the country, and disclosed the theme of the programme as “Driving positive change and social impact”, was for humanity and would leave the world and community better.

He said the aim of the programme is to accomplish positive change in the lives of Nigerians, irrespective of their backgrounds, to make them effect desired social and spiritual transformation.

“We see that every individual, every family and every institution can do better and if we all do better in various areas, relationships, interaction at our work places, our colleges, everywhere, there will be a change in the nation and it doesn’t take mighty efforts.

Little drops of water make a mighty ocean and, if we can begin the change here as individuals, as families, then carry the change to our offices and everywhere, all that we are mourning and groaning about will turn around for the better,” Kumuyi said.

The GS of Deeper Christian Life Ministries continued that “When we say that there should be a change, there could be different methods of bringing up the change. The young and older people, even the government, may have different views, but we must agree to a positive change.

“If we can harness all efforts and energy together, not trying to defeat or crush anyone, the youths, government and everyone knowing that we all have the rights constitutionally to bring a change, we all must strategies at a round table to have direction to follow and achieve positive change”.

The cleric who spoke against the backdrop of the recent nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest, which turned violent and led to killings, looting and destruction of public property in parts of the country, he noted that it is possible to achieve a better country without any resort to destruction, grievance or retaliation

“I think when we love one another, and we respect and honour one another and then we are able to sit down without any kind of a grievance or retaliation or destroying anything, we are not at any one, all we want is a better country. We’ll have it eventually.”

THISDAY observed that the conference was classified in different sessions and topic, including special programme for women, men, and also government presence was noticable with positive promises and impacts.

At the Women’s Conference

The programme kick-started with a two-day women conference envisaging the role of women in nation building. A Niger Delta female activist, Ann-Kio Briggs, addressing the women, said they have all kinds of knowledge needed to make the necessary changes in society.

Briggs appealed to the government at all levels to involve women in decision-making, saying that women are change makers and created to be part of those that will make better changes in Nigeria.

She advised that “Women have to encourage their children to make a change in the country, the breakdown of family values will break down the society. When we leave our children to be raised by house helps, they influence them and sometimes they lose their values”.

On her part, permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice in Rivers, Charity Clapton-Ogolo, urged mothers to learn the use of technology to be able to know what their children are doing on the internet.

Clapton-Ogolo, who is also the Solicitor-General of the state, tasked women with personal development, how to manage their emotions, adapt to change and think outside the box. “We have to work on our relationship and family ties, we have to be involved in leadership and advocacy in our various communities, we have to keep the standard of God.

“We have to be economically empowered, learn to give and not always receive. We have to embrace the 21st Century technology and always speak the truth from the house to the society, if we must make a change,” she added.

On the men’s conference

During the men’s conference as part of activities for the positive change programne, Kumuyi urged Nigerians on the need for attitudinal change in order to move the country forward. He stated that the country cannot make any visible progress except the people reflect on themselves and make changes that impact society.

Citing Proverbs 4:23 and Malachi 3:3, the international clergy said for the country to change for the better, change makers need to recover the heart of their inner ward, and thereby called on Nigerians to make sacrifices for one another as change agents and not be self-centered to ensure the growth of society.

He said: “There has been times when the people thought that the world is flat but the world is round, there have been a time when men don’t know how the brain function, but now people know and the changes are making a difference.

“If there is no time of reflecting or refreshing, there will be no change, If we continue the same way since the civil war to democratic laws and nobody reflects on change where are we going to be as a country by 2030. We need a rethinking and refreshing to have rest, peace and unity in our families and country, we will come up with solutions that will refine and change our country for good.”

Kumuyi said that change-makers should recover the heart of their inner ward to improve the country. He said that the goal should be to restore the health of the intimate body, the brain, and the total mind and raise the harvest of an influential world.

“Everyone had to give an account of how he lived on earth, when the heart is Stoney, when a heart is not of God, when a heart is negative. When a heart does not have sympathy and compassion, does not do good things, and is selfish, then that heart is gone. The person has no heart because he has lost the excellent heart created by God”

The Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara who was also at the programme of Rivers has commended the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, for his vision in driving positive change and social impact in Nigeria.

Fubara , who was represented by Dr George Nweke, the Rivers State Head of Civil Service Commission, expressed joy on the significant global men’s conference hosted by the CMI, saying that the programme resonates deeply, especially in a world that is continuously evolving and facing challenges that demands collective action,

He however, “invite us all to reflect on our roles as men in driving positive change, it is our responsibility to be catalysts for social impact. Leading by examples in or families, communities, work places and wherever we are”. Governor Fubara said the state recognised the part of men’s involvement in promoting progress, whether through community service, mentorship or advocating social change.

According to him “We have seen how men can lead initiatives that uplift communities, from fighting poverty, to enhancing education and health. It is these examples that we must emulate to create a more equitable and tolerable society. Let us embody the spirit of collaboration not unhealthy competition”.

The governor encouraged Nigerians to forge partnerships, share ideas and take tangible steps towards making a lasting impact in their communities, to harness their collective strengths for the greater good of their immediate communities, the nation and indeed empower mankind.

He urged the public to always anchor their plans in the hand of God in all they do to ensure that the ultimate result comes from the supreme God.

“We want the will of God to be done, unfortunately most times when we go to the place of prayer to ask we come with something, a mindset in our hearts and when God reveals his real intentions for us, we say get behind me satan. We should in everything that we do try as much as possible to make sure that we get the real intention of God for us when He speaks to us”, Governor Fubara added.

