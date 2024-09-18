Fuel Supply: Clark Hails Dangote, Tasks Tinubu On Modular Refineries  

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has congratulated foremost billionaire industrialist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on the successful completion of the Dangote Refinery, rollout of petrol, and commencement of supply to the entire country.

Clark, who is National Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), gave the commendation in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja.

The prominent Ijaw leader said it was clear to all Nigerians that Dangote’s pioneering spirit and commitment to innovation had once again positioned Nigeria on the global stage.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to support modular refineries in the Niger Delta so that they would complement that of Dangote.

Clark said the issue of petroleum products pricing should also be urgently resolved in favour of Nigerians who, he stated, should not be suffering over their country’s natural resources.

He added, “At my age, I am unable to go physically to visit the refinery. However, going by all the information, the impact of this project on our nation’s energy security, employment, and economic development will be felt for generations to come.

“There is no doubt that this significant milestone will greatly boost the Nigerian economy by increasing domestic production, reducing reliance on imports, and creating thousands of jobs for our young people.

“If things go well, as we are told, the shame and pain of long queues at filling stations will soon become a thing of the past.

“Even as I wait for Aliko Dangote to establish a similar presence through projects in the Niger Delta, I also take this avenue to commend him for his continued works of philanthropy, including the distribution of rice to all parts of Nigeria.

“I urge all other entrepreneurs like him to show similar commitment to our national development and upliftment of our people.”

The PANDEF leader further stated, “Let me also extend my congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under whose leadership this remarkable achievement has been realised.

“I urge Mr. President to continue supporting this laudable effort and all similar projects in the national oil and gas industry.

“There must be regular access to enough crude oil to service this 650, 000 barrels per day refinery and all other new ones.

“In addition to this, the regime of pricing must not inflict more suffering on Nigerians.

“In most countries of the world, certain goods which they produce are easily affordable to their citizens. President Tinubu, this must not be different here in Nigeria.”

The elder statesman equally urged support for modular refineries, saying, “Let me also remind Mr. President that this is also an opportunity to reopen the policy of creating modular refineries in the Niger Delta to complement the Dangote Refinery.

“This policy of modular refineries is one that was already endorsed by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, with a promise to create a special fund.”

He added, “I once more convey my heartfelt congratulations on this remarkable achievement to all Nigerians as national pride returns to us after nearly 30 years of importing all petroleum products.

“Again, we wish President Tinubu, Alhaji Dangote, and their entire teams involved in this ground-breaking project continued success and look forward to seeing its positive impact on our nation.”