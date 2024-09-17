Newly Graduated Medical Doctors from Kogi Thank Yahaya Bello for Scholarship

*Say ‘you made this possible’

Newly graduated medical doctors who are indigenes of Kogi State have expressed gratitude to former governor of the state, Yahaya Bello for making their dreams of completing their medical courses possible.

According to the new doctors, the immediate past governor came to their rescue when they thought all hope of becoming medical doctors was lost.

Publicly acknowledging the former Kogi State Governor for his role in supporting their medical education through a full scholarship, the medical professionals, expressed their appreciation for the former governor’s intervention.

They were part of the pioneer group transferred from Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU) to various universities across Nigeria after the loss of accreditation at their initial institution before the administration of former Gov. Bello.

The graduates, transferred to Ebonyi State University, Kaduna State University, and Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto; highlighted the critical support they received from former governor Bello and the Kogi State Government.

According to them, the former governor covered all transfer and tuition fees and ensured they could complete their medical training without financial burden.

In a public letter addressed to the former governor, the students stated, “When we faced the unfortunate challenge of losing accreditation at our former institution, your divine emergence as Governor, swift intervention and the decision to transfer us to other medical schools were not just acts of leadership but of compassion and commitment to the future of Kogi State’s healthcare sector.

“The efforts of your administration in ensuring that we were successfully transferred to institutions where we could complete our medical training is a testament to your dedication to education and the well-being of your citizens.”

One of the graduates, Dr. Omeiza Abdulmaleek Usman, shared his gratitude, acknowledging the former governor’s unwavering commitment to their education.

He also extended his appreciation to the Kogi State Government, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, Secretary to the State Government, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Ayoade; former Vice Chancellors, Prof Hassan Isah and Prof Muhammed Abdulkadir Sanni; Prof Mariat Tenushe, former provost of the medical college, Prof Margaret Araoye.

They also thanked Prof Akogu Simon, Prof Edino, late Dr Emmanuel Busayo Agbana, Dr Omotosho and other management staff of PAAU for their efforts in facilitating the transfer process.

“Our success was made possible by the support of former Governor Yahaya Bello, who generously provided scholarships and covered our tuition and transfer fees. His belief in our potential has been crucial in achieving this milestone,” Dr Olugbemiro said.

Showering encomiums on Yahaya Bello, another beneficiary of the full scholarship, Dr. Edogbo Anthony thanked the former governor for the upgrade of various health facilities across the state, including the PAAU teaching hospital, as well as the construction of standard hospitals to meet the healthcare needs of the people of Kogi State.

The new medical doctors said Bello’s philanthropic gesture had inspired a strong desire in them to give back to Kogi State and beyond.

In private messages on social media, the brand new doctors said their professors kept saying “Yahaya Bello will be proud of you”.

One of them, Dr. Onimisi Benedict Simpa, won 11 out of the 20 prizes for the faculty at the Kaduna State University, emerging the overall best graduating student.

Dr. Anthony Edogbo, also from Kogi State, emerged the best student in Internal Medicine with a distinction, as well as Best Student in 600L

at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (Ebonyi State University).

At the Usman Danfodiyo University, another beneficiary of the full scholarship by the former Governor Yahaya Bello administration, Dr. Alfa Uredo Eunice, graduated with a Distinction in Surgery. Dr. Olugbemiro Peters also graduated with a Distinction in Surgery from the same university, among others.

About 50 doctors benefitted from the pioneer full scholarship support.