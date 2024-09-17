Mamador: Transforming Lives through August Women Meeting

Arthur Eriye

In the last five years, Mamador has celebrated Nigerian women’s strength, resilience, and diversity through the August Women’s Meeting. This year’s edition tagged Mamador August Women’s Meeting 5.0, themed, “Nourish to Flourish,” left no stone unturned in its dedication to empowering, inspiring, and educating women.

The event, held at Sheba Hall, Maryland, Lagos, boasted an impressive list of speakers who explored sessions on health, nutrition, financial independence, modern parenting, and more. The list included guest speaker veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu, event host Chigul, celebrity fitness and wellness coach Dr Kaffy Shafau, Sola Adesakin, Sandra Oluwadare, Tomie Balogun, and Egemba Chinoso, popularly known as Aproko Doctor.

The theme “Nourish to Flourish” focused on women’s health and encouraged success. It encouraged women to have a mindset to survive and thrive while taking good care of their health and building wealth. The audience was thrilled to see an array of renowned speakers who covered diverse topics dedicated to helping women flourish in every aspect of life.

Opening with the Welcome Address, Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar Limited, Chioma Mbanugo, disclosed that the annual Mamador August Women Meeting is the brand’s way of recognising and celebrating the significant contribution of women to society. Also, it has become a considerable platform not only for communal gatherings but also for occasions where women meet their peers and thought leaders, rub their minds and exchange ideas for the advancement and empowerment of Nigerian women.

A testament to the event’s acceptance and popularity is the increase in attendees from 250 in the last edition to the massive turnout of 750 women this year. This development was bolstered by the Brand Manager, Mamador, Oluyinka Adeyeye, who said the brand remains committed to uplifting the modern Nigerian woman, regardless of demography or tribe.

The presentations lived up to the billing as each speaker delivered nourishing insights packed with inspiration that will make the participants flourish. Sandra Oluwadare, a certified Family and Parenting Coach, led the way with the topic ‘Parenting in this generation’, tasking women to take responsibility as shapers and moulders of destinies to be intentional in how and how they raise their kids. She underscored the need for women to take care of themselves to enable them to confront threats that can hinder them from effectively parenting their kids.

Egemba Chinonso, a health influencer and medical doctor popularly known as Aproko Doctor, lent his voice to “Health and Food Choices”, imploring women to take good care of themselves by embracing a healthy life through healthy foods. Award-winning dancer and fitness coach, Dr Kaffy Shafau raised the roof with her energetic dance steps and urged women to keep fit and take care of their mental health because “women’s minds are critical in keeping healthy lifestyles.”

The financial aspect of the session, which focused on wealth building, kicked off with Sola Adesakin, a finance and wealth coach, who discussed “Wealth and the Woman”, urging women to be clear about their priorities and map them according to their finances. She advised women to invest 50% of their earnings while 30% and 20% should be channeled toward savings and personal care and development, respectively.

Tomie Balogun, a certified financial education instructor whose session “You are a Business”, delved into entrepreneurship with advice on having a good understanding of business structure and figures before dabbling in any business because they are determinants of its overall success. The session ended with veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu, who joined the other speakers during a panel session before the elevator pitch presentation to encourage women to be ready and determined to confront challenges that may arise in the cause of their career or family life.

The major highlight of the event was the elevator pitch presentation. Vennile Pads won the grand prize of a two-million-naira cash grant, while Maka Marvi, the first runner-up, got one million naira, and Farhms Food and Sauce Global Limited, the second runner-up, went home with five hundred thousand naira.

As the event ended, attendees expressed their delight at Mamador for consistently delivering on the big stage with the Mamador August Meeting 5.0, which has continued the tradition of meaningful discussions among Nigerian women—from family dynamics to building businesses for the greater good of society.