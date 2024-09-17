  • Tuesday, 17th September, 2024

Libya Sack Coach Ahead Double Header Clash with Nigeria

Libya have fired much-travelled Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic aka Micho just weeks to a 2025 AFCON double-header against the Super Eagles.

Next month, they will first visit Uyo to tackle the Super Eagles, before both teams clash again a few days later in Tripoli in continuation of the qualifying series.

Micho was booted out on the back of a disappointing start by the North Africans in the AFCON qualifying campaign.

They drew 1-1 at home with Rwanda, before they lost 2-1 to Benin on the road.

Libya are now bottom of Group D with a point after two rounds of matches.

Micho took over Libya in October 2023 and had led them to nine victories before the AFCON qualifiers got underway.

He was criticised for his team selection.

