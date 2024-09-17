Computer Village Traders Decry Imposed Levies, Ethnic Manipulation

Ayodeji Ake

The incorporated trustees of Ikeja Computer Village Market Traders and Stakeholders Joint Management Lagos, have appealed to Mrs Folasade Tinubu Ojo to promptly comply with the Ikeja High court’s judgement on computer village market and stop being in contempt of the court of law.

The group, in a press statement, also said that its Yoruba allies (Igbimo Yoruba Apapo Lagbaiye) should stop instigating non-existent issues of ethnic manipulation which is designed to avoid their compliance with the honourable court judgment which directs the duo to refrain from interfering in the computer village market management affairs as the market has a right to their own self determination and choice of leadership.

Also, the group wants the duo to desist from collection of levies or imposition of lump sums on their business partners.

“The marketers and stakeholders are taxpayers and are capable of managing their market by themselves and further distances themselves from the fabricated publication put up by the Worldwide Igbimo Yoruba Agbaiye as total lies and fallacy and that it’s a misrepresentation of what’s ongoing in computer village.

“Computer village has its own Yoruba association which manages the interests of Yoruba ethnicity already, trying to change the narrative by playing ethnic card will not suffice as there is no single record of such incidence nor rancor or disharmony between any ethnic group within the information technology hub or its immediate environment in several years till date.”

“Iyaloja General allies should stop inciting non- existent crisis between the Ibos and Yorubas or disrespect of any form to her office which we all know to be fabricated to mislead the general public and hide the true facts on ground.

“Chief Mrs Folasade Tinubu Ojo,the Iyaloja General should respond to the letter addressed to her from the Femi Falana Chambers on the 28th day of August 2024 to cease and desist from further interfering in the affairs of the Ikeja computer village matters as stated in the judgment given against her and her agents from the Ikeja high court in suit No:ID /9039MFHR/19 which stops her or her agents Abisola Azeez (Iyaloja Computer village and Olasoji Adeniyi (Babaloja )of computer village from interfering and collection of dues from street traders or any form of levies perpetually.But despite the existing final judgment issued against the Iyaloja General and her agents Mrs Abisola Azeez,(Iyaloja)and Mr Olasoji Adeniyi (Babaloja) Mr Nofiu Akinsanya & Mr Tony Ikani from the court which stops them from further interference in computer village affairs or the imposition of fees, levies ,dues and contacting our partners to obtain money from them,they still continue in their acts without heeding the directives of the Honorable lkeja High Court judgment, which already brings them in contempt of the court.

“If this violation of the court order continues, we may have no other option than to approach the court to enforce the Judgement already delivered,” the statement read.