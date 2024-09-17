  • Tuesday, 17th September, 2024

Chiesa in Liverpool’s Match-day Squad for AC Milan Opener Tonight

Sport | 2 hours ago

Federico Chiesa is in Liverpool’s matchday squad for their Champions League opener at AC Milan, but will not start at the San Siro tonight.

The 26-year-old winger joined the Reds from Juventus for £10million in August and has yet to feature for his new club.

Asked about Chiesa’s inclusion, Liverpool manager Arne Slot said it was still “too early for him to play 90 minutes”.

Liverpool are playing their first Champions League match after a year away, having competed in the Europa League last season.

“It’s a big game, also for me, but a big game for us,” said Slot, who takes charge of his first Champions League match as Liverpool boss.

“Because of the history these two teams have, the venue it is played in, it is one to look forward to.”

Liverpool, who suffered a shock 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, have no fresh injury concerns.

Tyler Morton has also travelled in the 23-man playing squad. The 21-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan at Hull City.

UCL 

Tuesday(17 Sept.)

Juventus v PSV 

Young Boys v A’Villa

AC Milan v Liverpool 

Real Madrid v Stuttgart 

B’Munich v Di’Zagreb

Sporting C. v Lille

Wednesday(18 Sept.)

Bologna v S’Donetsk 

Sp’Prague v Salzburg 

Man. City v Inter Milan 

PSG v Girona 

C’Brugge v Dortmund 

Celtic v Slo’Bratislava 

Thursday(19 Sept.)

Feyenoord v Leverkusen 

Crvena Zvezda v Benfica 

Atalanta v Arsenal 

Monaco v Barcelona 

Atlético Mad. v RB Leipzig

Brest v Sturm Graz 

