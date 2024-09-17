Chiesa in Liverpool’s Match-day Squad for AC Milan Opener Tonight
Federico Chiesa is in Liverpool’s matchday squad for their Champions League opener at AC Milan, but will not start at the San Siro tonight.
The 26-year-old winger joined the Reds from Juventus for £10million in August and has yet to feature for his new club.
Asked about Chiesa’s inclusion, Liverpool manager Arne Slot said it was still “too early for him to play 90 minutes”.
Liverpool are playing their first Champions League match after a year away, having competed in the Europa League last season.
“It’s a big game, also for me, but a big game for us,” said Slot, who takes charge of his first Champions League match as Liverpool boss.
“Because of the history these two teams have, the venue it is played in, it is one to look forward to.”
Liverpool, who suffered a shock 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, have no fresh injury concerns.
Tyler Morton has also travelled in the 23-man playing squad. The 21-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan at Hull City.
UCL
Tuesday(17 Sept.)
Juventus v PSV
Young Boys v A’Villa
AC Milan v Liverpool
Real Madrid v Stuttgart
B’Munich v Di’Zagreb
Sporting C. v Lille
Wednesday(18 Sept.)
Bologna v S’Donetsk
Sp’Prague v Salzburg
Man. City v Inter Milan
PSG v Girona
C’Brugge v Dortmund
Celtic v Slo’Bratislava
Thursday(19 Sept.)
Feyenoord v Leverkusen
Crvena Zvezda v Benfica
Atalanta v Arsenal
Monaco v Barcelona
Atlético Mad. v RB Leipzig
Brest v Sturm Graz