CCSF Partners French Embassy to Bring Paris 2024 Inspiration to Schools

In the spirit of the just concluded Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Chika Chukwumerije Sports Foundation (CCSF) supported by the French Embassy in Nigeria and the French Institute, will be hosting the Inspire the Future workshop on Wednesday, September 25, at Springhall British School, FCT Abuja.

The closed workshop is part of a range of sporting activities across various schools in Nigeria being organized by the French Embassy to showcase its dynamism in the period of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The objective of the ‘Inspire the Future‘ workshop is to inspire, inform and educate the young participants on the subjects of ‘olympics, taekwondo and self defence.‘

The workshop, which will be based on the Paris 2024 Olympics theme of “Excellence, Respect and Friendship“, will be spearheaded by Team Nigeria’s Captain to the London 2012 Olympics and Beijing 2008 Olympic medalist, Chika Chukwumerije.

60 students have been confirmed to participate in the closed workshop, which would include basic self-defence training for girls, and introduction to taekwondo, the Olympics values and Nigeria taekwondo Olympics history.

The event is powered by the French Embassy in Nigeria and the French Institute.