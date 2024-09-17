  • Tuesday, 17th September, 2024

CCSF Partners French Embassy to Bring Paris 2024 Inspiration to Schools

Sport | 2 hours ago

In the spirit of the just concluded Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Chika Chukwumerije Sports Foundation (CCSF) supported by the French Embassy in Nigeria and the French Institute, will be hosting the Inspire the Future workshop on Wednesday, September 25, at Springhall British School, FCT Abuja.

The closed workshop is part of a range of sporting activities across various schools in Nigeria being organized by the French Embassy to showcase its dynamism in the period of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The objective of the ‘Inspire the Future‘ workshop is to inspire, inform and educate the young participants on the subjects of ‘olympics, taekwondo and self defence.‘ 

The workshop, which will be based on the Paris 2024 Olympics theme of “Excellence, Respect and Friendship“, will be spearheaded by Team Nigeria’s  Captain to the London 2012 Olympics and Beijing 2008 Olympic medalist, Chika Chukwumerije.

60 students have been confirmed to participate in the closed workshop, which would include basic self-defence training for girls, and introduction to taekwondo, the Olympics values and Nigeria taekwondo Olympics history. 

The event is powered by the French Embassy in Nigeria and the French Institute.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.